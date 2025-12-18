DT
Home / Trending / ‘Lost all my respect’: Virat Kohli slammed for ‘ignoring’ specially-abled fan in viral video

Cricket legend facing accusations of ‘rude’ and ‘unsympathetic’ behavior

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:11 PM Dec 18, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Video grabs via Instagram
Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have drawn sharp criticism online following the circulation of a viral video of their recent arrival at the Mumbai airport. The cricket legend and the Bollywood actress are facing accusations of “rude” and “unsympathetic” behavior toward a specially abled fan.

The incident occurred as the couple was exiting the airport terminal, having just returned from a visit to Premanand Maharaj’s ashram, Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj at Varah Ghat. The video footage shows a young fan approaching Kohli to request a photograph.

Kohli proceeded directly toward his vehicle without stopping or acknowledging the fan, while security personnel swiftly moved the boy aside. Anushka Sharma then followed him into the car.

The clip immediately triggered widespread backlash from netizens, with many saying it was callous to ignore a disabled child who only wanted a photo.

Several users specifically cited their recent spiritual trip, with one asking, “What is the point of visiting Premanand Ji if one continues to carry so much ego and attitude even after leaving that place? Ignoring a disabled child who just wanted a photo is heartbreaking. feel bad for him.”

Another user said, “He lost all my respect today.”

A third joked, “Itna attitude messi ka bhi nhi hai.”

