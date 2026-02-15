DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / Love takes a flight: Kateryna Kotsar’s Olympic big air dream turns into a Valentine’s Day fairytale

Love takes a flight: Kateryna Kotsar’s Olympic big air dream turns into a Valentine’s Day fairytale

Ukrainian freeskier qualifies for final, then gets a surprise proposal

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:36 PM Feb 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bogdan Fashtryga proposes to Kateryna Kotsar of Ukraine after her third run of Women's Freeski Big Air Qualification. Reuters photo.
Advertisement

Love soared higher than the jumps on Valentine’s Day when Ukrainian freeskier Kateryna Kotsar experienced the most unforgettable night of her career.

Advertisement

On a crisp evening in the Italian Alps, Kotsar secured her place in the Olympic big air final, and moments later, received an even bigger surprise. As the celebrations began, her boyfriend, Bohdan Fashtryha, dropped to one knee and proposed.

Advertisement

She said yes.

Advertisement

Still wearing her crash helmet and snow-dusted ski suit, Kotsar flashed her sparkling diamond ring with disbelief and joy.

“I think he was nervous enough. It was so cute, to be honest,” she said, beaming. “I’m still excited and can’t understand what happened tonight because it’s two really huge things for me.”

Advertisement

The 25-year-old Kyiv native had just qualified for Monday’s big air final, where she’ll compete against defending Olympic champion Eileen Gu and 10 other athletes for a podium finish.

For Kotsar, the magical engagement is a rare moment of brightness against the harsh backdrop of life back home in Ukraine.

“You live without electricity, without heating, without the opportunity to wash your clothes and do some pretty simple things,” she said of conditions in Kyiv.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts