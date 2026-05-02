LPG price hike: 5 smart ways consumers can cut food costs now

Eating out and even daily meals for many households could soon become more expensive after the price of commercial LPG cylinders was hiked by around Rs 1,000 from May 1.

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The steep increase is expected to trigger a chain reaction across sectors that depend heavily on bulk cooking fuel.

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Restaurants, dhabas and street food vendors, primary users of commercial cylinders, are likely to pass on the added cost to customers. This could mean higher menu prices, smaller portions or both in the coming weeks.

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Impact on travel sector

The hospitality and travel industry is also expected to feel the heat. Hotels, guesthouses and roadside eateries that cater to travellers rely extensively on commercial LPG. Tour packages, food-inclusive bookings and even train or bus stopover meals may become costlier. Budget travel, in particular, could take a hit as operators adjust pricing to maintain margins.

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Students, PG residents and tiffin users hit

Students and working professionals living in paying guest (PG) accommodations or relying on tiffin services are among the most vulnerable. Many PG facilities and small-scale tiffin providers operate on tight budgets and use commercial LPG. With input costs rising sharply, monthly charges for meals and accommodation are likely to go up. Some tiffin services may cut back on variety or portion sizes to cope with the increase.

Wider economic impact

Beyond eateries, the hike could impact bakeries, cloud kitchens, catering businesses and small food processing units. Event catering costs, including weddings and functions, may rise. Even institutional kitchens such as those in hostels, hospitals and offices could revise meal pricing or contracts.

Street vendors, who often operate on thin margins, face a difficult choice: absorb the cost and reduce earnings, or raise prices and risk losing customers.

What consumers can do

Experts suggest a few ways for households and individuals to cushion the impact:

Opt for home-cooked meals where possible to reduce dependency on outside food

Compare and switch to more economical tiffin or meal plans

Share cooking arrangements in PGs to cut fuel and food costs

Reduce food wastage and plan meals more efficiently

Look out for discounts, combo offers or subscription-based meal services

Outlook

While the hike directly targets commercial LPG users, its indirect effect is likely to be widespread. With food inflation already a concern, the latest increase could further strain household budgets, especially for students and urban migrants who depend heavily on prepared food.