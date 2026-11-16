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Home / Trending / 'Lucia is not your real girlfriend': Man gets GTA 6 gift, but it comes with hilarious relationship contract

'Lucia is not your real girlfriend': Man gets GTA 6 gift, but it comes with hilarious relationship contract

The contract describes itself as an agreement between Vanesa, the loving girlfriend, and Langa, the player

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:05 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, the game will be released more than 13 years after GTA V. Credit: @NoHoe_Ed
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The 'GTA 6 fever' is real and the excitement around it is only growing as fans count down to its much-anticipated release this year. Scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, the game is arriving more than 13 years after GTA V, which was released in 2013. It remains the second-best-selling video game of all time, with approximately 230 million copies sold.

However, amid the excitement, an X post shared by user Ed is going viral for the unusual GTA 6 gift by his girlfriend. Ed revealed that the gift included a game code instead of a physical disc, along with a Vice City poster. However, it was the contract accompanying the present that caught everyone's attention.

Sharing a photograph of the gift and the contract placed next to it, Ed wrote, "Got home to GTA 6 on the counter with a contract next to it."

The contract describes itself as an agreement between Vanesa, the loving girlfriend, and Langa, the player. It states that Langa has agreed to follow certain rules in exchange for GTA 6, gifted to him by Vanesa with love.

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According to the agreement, Langa must check in on his girlfriend at least once every few hours. He has also promised to pause the game whenever she talks to him.

Another condition states that he cannot spend more than 50 per cent of his time playing GTA 6. The contract also reminds him that Lucia, a character in the game, is not his real girlfriend and that his actual girlfriend must remain his priority.

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The agreement carries the signatures of both Vanesa and Langa and is dated November 11, 2026. It ends by congratulating Langa on being granted access to the game and reminding him to play responsibly.

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