Ludhiana vendor's viral video sparks health fears after he melts plastic in hot oil
A viral video from Ludhiana has triggered public outrage and health concerns after a street vendor was seen dipping sealed plastic oil pouches directly into a ‘kadhai’ of hot oil to open them.
The plastic melts instantly, releasing oil and potentially toxic chemicals into the food being cooked.
The incident, filmed near Gill Chowk, shows the vendor preparing bread pakoras and fried snacks, using his bare hands and questionable hygiene practices.
Health experts warn that heating plastic like this can release harmful substances such as BPA and dioxins, which may cause serious health issues.
The video, shared widely on social media, has prompted calls for action from FSSAI and local authorities.
You don't need to be a doctor to know what he is doing is extremely toxic for health. One look and it’s obvious.
Still, the facts: dipping plastic pouches in boiling oil causes them to break down and release toxic chemicals like dioxins, phthalates, BPA, and styrene. These leach… pic.twitter.com/o8zgyw5fCR
— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) August 6, 2025
The saddest part? He’s not the only one doing it. He’s just the one who got filmed
— Vikas Sharma (@itsvksharma_) August 6, 2025
Rs 10 we are getting so many things-- Oil, Plastic, style of pouring oil, Besan. Bonus: Heart Attack + Medical shop nearby... It's a steal 😭😭
— Umang Mehta (@Nifty009) August 7, 2025
