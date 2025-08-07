DT
PT
Ludhiana vendor's viral video sparks health fears after he melts plastic in hot oil

Ludhiana vendor's viral video sparks health fears after he melts plastic in hot oil

The plastic melts instantly, releasing oil and potentially toxic chemicals—into the food being cooked
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:29 PM Aug 07, 2025 IST
Video grab.
A viral video from Ludhiana has triggered public outrage and health concerns after a street vendor was seen dipping sealed plastic oil pouches directly into a ‘kadhai’ of hot oil to open them.

The plastic melts instantly, releasing oil and potentially toxic chemicals into the food being cooked.

The incident, filmed near Gill Chowk, shows the vendor preparing bread pakoras and fried snacks, using his bare hands and questionable hygiene practices.

Health experts warn that heating plastic like this can release harmful substances such as BPA and dioxins, which may cause serious health issues.

The video, shared widely on social media, has prompted calls for action from FSSAI and local authorities.

