A viral video from Ludhiana has triggered public outrage and health concerns after a street vendor was seen dipping sealed plastic oil pouches directly into a ‘kadhai’ of hot oil to open them.

Advertisement

The plastic melts instantly, releasing oil and potentially toxic chemicals into the food being cooked.

The incident, filmed near Gill Chowk, shows the vendor preparing bread pakoras and fried snacks, using his bare hands and questionable hygiene practices.

Advertisement

Health experts warn that heating plastic like this can release harmful substances such as BPA and dioxins, which may cause serious health issues.

The video, shared widely on social media, has prompted calls for action from FSSAI and local authorities.

Advertisement

You don't need to be a doctor to know what he is doing is extremely toxic for health. One look and it’s obvious. Still, the facts: dipping plastic pouches in boiling oil causes them to break down and release toxic chemicals like dioxins, phthalates, BPA, and styrene. These leach… pic.twitter.com/o8zgyw5fCR — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) August 6, 2025

The saddest part? He’s not the only one doing it. He’s just the one who got filmed — Vikas Sharma (@itsvksharma_) August 6, 2025