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Home / Trending / 'Maa kasam!' German man's Hindi-Bhojpuri conversation leaves netizens amazed, says 'visited India 1,500 times'

'Maa kasam!' German man's Hindi-Bhojpuri conversation leaves netizens amazed, says 'visited India 1,500 times'

Rainer Krack began learning several languages during his university years

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:10 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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A German traveller has left Indians as well as Internet users awestruck after a video of him switching between Hindi and Bhojpuri while talking about his connection with India went viral.

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The heartwarming interaction was captured in a video shared on Instagram by user Shubham Jain.

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In the clip, a woman named Tanya can be seen speaking to the German national, identified as Rainer Krack, about his experiences in India.

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When Tanya asked Rainer how many times he had visited the country, his prompt reply left everyone in disbelief. He claimed that he had travelled to India ‘1,500 times’ and that he was being serious.

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During the conversation, another woman asked him whether he could speak Marathi. Instead, he surprised everyone by replying in Bhojpuri.

Eventually, towards the end of the video Rainer enthusiastically says, “Mera Bharat Mahaan.”

According to Shubham Jain, Rainer is a German national who currently lives in Bangkok, Thailand. He reportedly travels to India frequently and began learning several languages during his university years.

Netizens react:

A user wrote, “The sad part is that Indians are speaking English and he prefers Hindi during their conversation.” Another reacted, “That "Maa Kasam" proves he is Indian.” A third joked, “Give him his Aadhar card.”

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