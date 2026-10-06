DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Trending / Mad Sandhu’s friends vanished after his murder? Brother says none came to funeral; influencer was set for Bigg Boss

Mad Sandhu’s friends vanished after his murder? Brother says none came to funeral; influencer was set for Bigg Boss

Sandhu was shot at around 6 pm on October 3 on Loharka Road when two motorcycle-borne attackers allegedly opened fire at him

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:26 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Social media influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu was shot dead in Amritsar
Advertisement

Mad Sandhu had 2.61 lakh followers, a growing salon business and was reportedly set to appear on Bigg Boss.

But after social media influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu was shot dead in Amritsar, his younger brother says the friends who once spent time and money with him were nowhere to be seen at his funeral.

Advertisement

Sandhu was cremated after his post-mortem, days after two motorcycle-borne attackers allegedly opened fire on him on Loharka Road.

Advertisement

For the family, however, the questions now go beyond the threats and the killers. They want to know who stood by Mad Sandhu when he was alive — and why those who once surrounded him were missing when he was being laid to rest.

Advertisement

His younger brother, overcome with emotion, alleged that several friends had regularly enjoyed Sandhu’s generosity while he was alive.

“They would hang out with him, go shopping and spend money. He would pay for their treats and food,” the brother alleged.

But when Sandhu was being cremated, he claimed, none of those friends turned up.

The allegation has added another painful layer to the murder of the popular influencer, whose social media following had crossed 2.61 lakh.

Remembering his elder brother, the younger Sandhu said he had always been his biggest support.

“I only had to express even the smallest wish, and my brother would fulfil it immediately without refusing. Today, I have lost the protective presence of my elder brother forever,” he said.

Mad Sandhu murder: What happened?

Sandhu was shot at around 6 pm on October 3 on Loharka Road when two motorcycle-borne attackers allegedly opened fire at him. He was critically injured and died while being taken to hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Prabhjot Singh Virk said the investigation was underway and efforts were being made to nab the killers.

Police are examining Sandhu’s mobile phone records and other digital evidence to reconstruct his movements before the attack and establish whether he had any links with the assailants.

Gangsters claim responsibility

The murder took another turn after foreign-based gangsters Goldy Dhillon and Lucky Johal separately claimed responsibility for the killing.

Police, however, have maintained that the claims are yet to be verified.

Investigators are also looking into whether Sandhu was being followed before the attack.

According to the information being examined by the police, Sandhu had gone to Starbucks with friends on Saturday evening. Heavy security and barricading in view of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit allegedly prevented the attackers from striking there.

Sandhu’s family said he had never told them that he was facing threats and was largely focused on his salon business.

Police are examining his social media activity as well. Some of his videos had reportedly drawn criticism from gangsters and certain Nihang groups, who allegedly threatened him and asked him to “mend his ways”.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts