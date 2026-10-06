Mad Sandhu’s friends vanished after his murder? Brother says none came to funeral; influencer was set for Bigg Boss

Mad Sandhu had 2.61 lakh followers, a growing salon business and was reportedly set to appear on Bigg Boss.

But after social media influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu was shot dead in Amritsar, his younger brother says the friends who once spent time and money with him were nowhere to be seen at his funeral.

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Sandhu was cremated after his post-mortem, days after two motorcycle-borne attackers allegedly opened fire on him on Loharka Road.

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For the family, however, the questions now go beyond the threats and the killers. They want to know who stood by Mad Sandhu when he was alive — and why those who once surrounded him were missing when he was being laid to rest.

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Amritsar, Punjab: Social media influencer Mad Sandhu, who was reportedly set to appear on Bigg Boss, is cremated following his post-mortem. His family says he never mentioned receiving threats and was focused on running his salon business. His younger brother breaks down while remembering him, as the family demands strict action against those responsible for his murder. Mad Sandhu's younger brother says, "...I only had to express even the smallest wish, and my brother would fulfil it immediately without refusing. Today, I have lost the protective presence of my elder brother forever..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 4, 2026

His younger brother, overcome with emotion, alleged that several friends had regularly enjoyed Sandhu’s generosity while he was alive.

“They would hang out with him, go shopping and spend money. He would pay for their treats and food,” the brother alleged.

But when Sandhu was being cremated, he claimed, none of those friends turned up.

The allegation has added another painful layer to the murder of the popular influencer, whose social media following had crossed 2.61 lakh.

Remembering his elder brother, the younger Sandhu said he had always been his biggest support.

“I only had to express even the smallest wish, and my brother would fulfil it immediately without refusing. Today, I have lost the protective presence of my elder brother forever,” he said.

Mad Sandhu murder: What happened?

Sandhu was shot at around 6 pm on October 3 on Loharka Road when two motorcycle-borne attackers allegedly opened fire at him. He was critically injured and died while being taken to hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Prabhjot Singh Virk said the investigation was underway and efforts were being made to nab the killers.

Police are examining Sandhu’s mobile phone records and other digital evidence to reconstruct his movements before the attack and establish whether he had any links with the assailants.

Gangsters claim responsibility

The murder took another turn after foreign-based gangsters Goldy Dhillon and Lucky Johal separately claimed responsibility for the killing.

Police, however, have maintained that the claims are yet to be verified.

Investigators are also looking into whether Sandhu was being followed before the attack.

According to the information being examined by the police, Sandhu had gone to Starbucks with friends on Saturday evening. Heavy security and barricading in view of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit allegedly prevented the attackers from striking there.

Sandhu’s family said he had never told them that he was facing threats and was largely focused on his salon business.

Police are examining his social media activity as well. Some of his videos had reportedly drawn criticism from gangsters and certain Nihang groups, who allegedly threatened him and asked him to “mend his ways”.