Home / Trending / Maggi stall steals the show at Indian wedding, man calls it 'first love'

Maggi stall steals the show at Indian wedding, man calls it 'first love'

The Instagram video shows a guest walking through the wedding venue lined with various food counters

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:15 PM Feb 25, 2026 IST
Normally one would expect chaat, golgappas or elaborate buffets at a wedding. However, one Indian wedding is trending for going the extra mile to make its guests feel more special by putting up a ‘Maggi stall.’

And the guests couldn’t ask for more.

The Instagram video shows a guest walking through the wedding venue lined with various food counters. In the clip, he jokes that while noodle and chow mein counters are common at weddings, spotting a Maggi stall is rare. Calling it his ‘first love,’ he urges wedding planners and caterers across India to make Maggi a must-have feature at every celebration.

What was even more surprising was that a large number of people could be seen waiting for their servings.

Netizens react:

A user wrote, “Maggie to h hi first love bhai.” Another reacted, “Main bhi lagwaungi apni shaadi mein.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

