The wait is over, people! The first trailer for HBO’s highly anticipated Harry Potter television series is finally here and the floor is open for debate — 'Can the reboot recreate the magic of the Wizarding World?'

Set to premiere this Christmas, the series introduces a new cast and promises a more detailed adaptation of J K Rowling’s books. In no time the trailer had everyone talking with many viewers welcoming the fresh take, while others comparing it to the beloved film franchise.

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THE NEW HBO’s HARRY POTTER TRAILER IS HERE Releasing this Christmas on HBO pic.twitter.com/OvCm0Lz4bL — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) September 2, 2026

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How fast time has passed. pic.twitter.com/thr3bdqftj — ᴠɪᴊᴊᴜ (@httpsviraj) September 2, 2026

For some fans, the trailer exceeded expectations. One viewer even went on to admit they initially viewed the project as an 'unnecessary reboot' but changed their mind after watching the footage. Another reacted, "I am excited to watch it from day one."

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However, not all were convinced.

Many argued that the new Hogwarts "lacked the warm, candlelit atmosphere associated with the original films." Others felt the trailer appeared darker and more serious, missing the sense of wonder and charm they associated with the early movies directed by Chris Columbus and scored by John Williams.

But the show’s visual style wasn't the only thing that emerged as a major talking point.

The new cast also came under scrutiny. Some critics described the casting as a 'step down' from the original films.

The biggest downgrade in the history of casting pic.twitter.com/npYPPLkWSe — Terres Michael (@TerresMich8676) September 2, 2026

25 years ago, that troll was way cooler than this one pic.twitter.com/QgRoBU70RL — Stan (@StanOfAmber) September 2, 2026

Comparación entre las películas y la serie de Harry Potter. pic.twitter.com/qWCVMqab0d — Lord Voldemort (@LordVoldemort_S) September 2, 2026

At the same time, several fans acknowledged that replacing actors such as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint was always going to feel unusual.

“I want to see it, but… they’re not our usual actors…. The funny thing is that there’ll be a generation of kids for whom ‘these’ will be their Harry Potter characters, just like with Spider-Man…" one viewer wrote.

Some went on to call it a “Useless reboot that will fail, taint the Harry Potter brand."