‘Mainu Lengha Laide Mehnga…’: Disgruntled Uttarakhand woman calls off marriage over ‘cheap’ wedding attire from groom’s side

Chandigarh, November 16
We might have witnessed occasions when bride decided to call off her marriage on issues pertaining to excessive demands from groom’s side but an outlandish case has surfaced from Uttarakhand, where a woman called off her wedding over an inexpensive attire sent by groom’s side.
As per a report of The New Indian Express, the woman from Haldwani started throwing tantrums after knowing that the lengha her would-be in-laws sent costs just Rs 10,000.
The groom side, who lives in Almora stated that they ordered the lengha from Lucknow. The woman, however, refused to accept the attire calling it cheap.
The matter escalated and the woman refused to marry her fiancée. The matter reached Kotwali Police and after hours of heated exchange between both the parties, it was mutually decided that the marriage be called off.
The duo got engaged in June while the marriage was slated for November.
