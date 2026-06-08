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Home / Trending / 'Majnu bhai was ahead of his time': Anil Kapoor's iconic 'Welcome' painting gets real-life version

'Majnu bhai was ahead of his time': Anil Kapoor's iconic 'Welcome' painting gets real-life version

'Normal artists replicate life. Nature replicates Majnu bhai,' an Instagram user joked

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:02 AM Jun 08, 2026 IST
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Remember Majnu bhai’s iconic painting from the 2007 movie Welcome — the one that became a comedy classic for years? Turns out, the Internet isn't just done yet.

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In the movie we see Anil Kapoor’s character, Majnu bhai, proudly showcasing his masterpiece. But what's funnier is that a video is going viral that looks strangely similar to that legendary creating, leaving social media users amused.

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Comment sections have been flooded with jokes and memes, with many claiming that Majnu bhai wasn’t a terrible artist after all—he was simply ahead of his time.

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View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Genz BuzzZ (@genzbuzzz.in)

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Netizens react:

A user joked, “Majnu bhai direct banatei hei aankho dekh boletoh live painting." Another wrote, “Majnu bhai is the OG artiste!!" “English mein bole toh, live painting," a different individual commented. One fan declared, “Majnu bhai was, is and forever remain a Legendary Painter !!" Another user humorously added, “This also happened before gta 6." Perhaps one of the most popular reactions read, “Normal artists replicate life. Nature replicates Majnu bhai."

The viral clip was initially shared by a farm-themed Instagram account that regularly posts videos featuring animals such as goats, ducks, chickens, dogs and donkeys.

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