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Home / Trending / 'Make Pillu Goggins viral': Kanpur dog runs 38 km with marathon group, becomes Internet star

'Make Pillu Goggins viral': Kanpur dog runs 38 km with marathon group, becomes Internet star

Indian badminton player Prathamm, who posts on Instagram as @itszzprathamm, shared the footage

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:25 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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As the runners crossed the half-marathon mark, the dog continued running without showing signs of stopping. Credit: itszzprathamm/Instagram
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Who better to make your running partner for 38 km than a furry friend, right? Wait, what?

Pillu Goggins, a dog from Kanpur, has become an internet sensation after a video showing her running alongside a group of runners went viral on Instagram.

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Indian badminton player Prathamm, who posts on Instagram as @itszzprathamm, shared the footage.

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According to Prathamm, he completed a 43-km run, while Pillu stayed with the group for almost 38 km without giving up. The videos show the four-legged companion running alongside the participants, pausing when the group stopped and taking hydration breaks too.

The runners also appeared to ensure Pillu was well looked after throughout the journey, offering her water and taking breaks to help her maintain her energy levels.

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One of the videos featured a text overlay that read: “She literally ran 38km with us. Pillu Goggins, make her viral.”

Prathamm described her as a “silent inspiration”, saying her determination motivated the group to push through and complete the run. He added that she maintained her pace, took hydration breaks on the move and impressed everyone throughout the run.

After some social media users expressed concern about the dog’s well-being after the run, Prathamm addressed the issue in a pinned comment.

He clarified that Pillu lives near his home and both started and finished the run in the same area. “Guys usne humare saath start kiya h mere ghar ke pass hi rehti and mere ghar par hi finish kiya so please ye pinned comment check karlena wo aise hi running karti h,” he wrote.

Netizens react:

A user wrote, “I hope you fed her something and returned her back to her territory. She looks very sweet." Another commented, “This should be way more famous. Pillu Goggins."

A third user reacted, “The bestt running partner."

Some viewers even urged Prathamm to adopt Pillu. One user wrote, “Please adopt karlo pillu ko, itna pyaar aur loyalty shaayad na mile zindagi mein fir se."

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