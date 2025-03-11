DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Trending / Man criticises fellow Indian for loud phone conversations at Abu Dhabi airport

Man criticises fellow Indian for loud phone conversations at Abu Dhabi airport

Viral video sparks debate on public etiquette and cultural perceptions
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:36 PM Mar 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A video showing an Indian traveller expressing his frustration over another Indian passenger speaking loudly on the phone has gone viral on the internet.

The man in the video, seemingly annoyed, remarks on how such behaviour affects the perception of Indians abroad.

The rant video, shared by Ankush on his Instagram @moreoutdoorsmore, gathered around 162K views and was flooded with comments.

Advertisement

In the clip, he is heard saying: "I speak as a fellow Indian, this gentleman sitting over there, I am sitting at the lounge of Abu Dhabi airport waiting for my next flight, on the way to Seoul, and the bartender has repeatedly told this man to lower his voice. He is speaking extremely loudly,” while the man in the background continues his conversation at a volume that disrupts those around him.

Advertisement

“I think this is my huge reflection after now living in the US for the last 10 years and the past six months in Seoul, Korea, and I don’t speak for all Indians obviously, but it’s been an observation that we have zero civic sense or public sense,” added Ankush.

The video, widely shared on social media, has sparked a debate on public etiquette.

Users agree with Ankush arguing that such behaviour reinforces negative stereotypes.

“Finally someone brings up the most uncomfortable and embarrassing reality! Totally unacceptable behaviour!” commented a user.

Another commented, “He’s so loud I can barely hear you.”

The incident has reignited discussions about self-awareness in public spaces, particularly among Indian travellers abroad.

Many social media users believe that maintaining decorum in public areas is essential and shared their own experiences as well.

“It was the same in Japan, we actually found ourselves whispering because everyone was so quiet!,” commented a third user.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper