Man criticises fellow Indian for loud phone conversations at Abu Dhabi airport

A video showing an Indian traveller expressing his frustration over another Indian passenger speaking loudly on the phone has gone viral on the internet.

The man in the video, seemingly annoyed, remarks on how such behaviour affects the perception of Indians abroad.

The rant video, shared by Ankush on his Instagram @moreoutdoorsmore, gathered around 162K views and was flooded with comments.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ankush (@moreoutdoorsmore)

In the clip, he is heard saying: "I speak as a fellow Indian, this gentleman sitting over there, I am sitting at the lounge of Abu Dhabi airport waiting for my next flight, on the way to Seoul, and the bartender has repeatedly told this man to lower his voice. He is speaking extremely loudly,” while the man in the background continues his conversation at a volume that disrupts those around him.

Advertisement

“I think this is my huge reflection after now living in the US for the last 10 years and the past six months in Seoul, Korea, and I don’t speak for all Indians obviously, but it’s been an observation that we have zero civic sense or public sense,” added Ankush.

The video, widely shared on social media, has sparked a debate on public etiquette.

Users agree with Ankush arguing that such behaviour reinforces negative stereotypes.

“Finally someone brings up the most uncomfortable and embarrassing reality! Totally unacceptable behaviour!” commented a user.

Another commented, “He’s so loud I can barely hear you.”

The incident has reignited discussions about self-awareness in public spaces, particularly among Indian travellers abroad.

Many social media users believe that maintaining decorum in public areas is essential and shared their own experiences as well.

“It was the same in Japan, we actually found ourselves whispering because everyone was so quiet!,” commented a third user.