Man fights off pack of stray dogs in Maharashtra; CCTV captures dramatic escape

A man had a dramatic escape after being attacked by a pack of seven stray dogs early Saturday morning in Pimpri Chinchwad, Maharashtra.

The incident, captured on CCTV, occurred around 5 am while the man was walking to work through a dimly lit light.

Once again, a terrifying incident involving stray dogs has occurred in Pimpri-Chinchwad, a pack of seven stray dogs attacked a young man heading to work.

The video footage shows the dogs suddenly charging at the man. As they attempted to bite him, he quickly leapt behind a parked bike for protection.

When the dogs continued their aggressive behavior, he pushed the bike toward them in self-defense.

Residents nearby, alerted by the commotion, rushed out of their homes and managed to drive the dogs away. However, the dogs returned shortly after. The man, still present at the scene, defended himself this time using a wooden board. The dogs eventually fled.

This incident adds to the growing concern across the country over stray dog attacks. The issue has sparked national debate, especially following a Supreme Court ruling.