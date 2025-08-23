DT
PT
Home / Trending / Man fights off pack of stray dogs in Maharashtra; CCTV captures dramatic escape

Man fights off pack of stray dogs in Maharashtra; CCTV captures dramatic escape

The video footage shows the dogs suddenly charging at the man
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:54 AM Aug 23, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
When the dogs continued their aggressive behavior, he pushed the bike toward them in self-defense.
A man had a dramatic escape after being attacked by a pack of seven stray dogs early Saturday morning in Pimpri Chinchwad, Maharashtra.

The incident, captured on CCTV, occurred around 5 am while the man was walking to work through a dimly lit light.

The video footage shows the dogs suddenly charging at the man. As they attempted to bite him, he quickly leapt behind a parked bike for protection.

When the dogs continued their aggressive behavior, he pushed the bike toward them in self-defense.

Residents nearby, alerted by the commotion, rushed out of their homes and managed to drive the dogs away. However, the dogs returned shortly after. The man, still present at the scene, defended himself this time using a wooden board. The dogs eventually fled.

This incident adds to the growing concern across the country over stray dog attacks. The issue has sparked national debate, especially following a Supreme Court ruling.

