Man gets emotional as he drops daughter to 'their dream college' -- Delhi University's Miranda House; heartwarming video goes viral

Chandigarh, November 7

Making one’s parents proud is probably the most heartwarming thing one can feel in a lifetime. One such adorable video of a man shedding happy tears on the achievement of his daughter is going viral on social media.

The clip was shared a few days back on Instagram by a user named Preksha.

In the video, the man can be seen getting emotional as he drops his daughter to her new college. Sitting in an e-rickshaw with his wife, the man is unable to hold back his tears as they take a ride on the campus. The daughter records the video with a super that reads: “Pov: You made your parents proud”.

"They were dropping me off at "our" dream destination Miranda House College, Delhi University. It was my first day so we were just exploring the campus and suddenly i noticed tears rolling down my father's eyes," Preksha wrote in the caption of the post.

She added, "He was so overwhelmed with happiness and was on another level of emotions. The fact that his jigar ka tukda would be living far away from him was a bitter truth too. But those tears told me that all the sacrifices i made, all the hard work I did, each and everything I did to achieve this dream was all worth it in the end. All I can say is I can do anything to see your smiley faces and sparkling eyes! Thank you mumma papa! I love you."

The clip has amassed over eight million views and about a million likes.

The touching video struck a chord with the hearts of netizens, including celebrities.

‘Mismatched’ actor Rohit Saraf commented, “This is the best video on the internet. Love this so so much. Congratulations!!” while web series actor Ayush Mehra wrote, “So pure big hugssss to all three of you.”

The official account of Netflix India too, left a comment on the video: "The perfectly match soundtrack for such a beautiful moment. Big hugs to everyone on this journey."