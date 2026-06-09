A routine elevator ride turned into an unexpected comedy show when a man got the scare of his life after finding a woman standing unusually close to the lift doors.

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The hilarious moment, caught on camera, unfolded as soon as the elevator doors opened. The woman's face was right in front of the entrance, completely catching the man off guard. Startled by the unexpected sight, he let out a scream and jumped back in shock.

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What made the clip even funnier was the woman's reaction. As soon as she realised how terrified and confused the man looked, she burst into laughter and ran away.

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The video has since gone viral, with viewers calling it "peak awkward humour."

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Netizens react:

A user wrote, “This was so funny and scary at the same time.” Another joked, “Dude clearly watches too many Asian horror flicks.” Another commented, “She's Lucky he didn't punch her.”