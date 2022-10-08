Man in UK charged Rs 32 lakh for a 15-minute Uber ride

Chandigarh, October 8
Twenty two year old Oliver Kaplan had just finished a shift and booked a taxi to go see his friends for a drink in the UK. Least did he know that he would be charged Rs 32 lakh for a 15-minute Uber ride.
The trainee chef said that he booked the cab to the pub when the price was displayed as £11-£12, which was affordable.
However, the next morning he was in for a shock as a message from Uber said that he had insufficient funds - as the charge was £35,427.97, reports the independent.co.uk.
Oliver quickly contacted Uber’s customer services department through the app to find out about the whooping charges.
He said the trip’s bill was so high because somehow the drop off location for the trip had been set to Australia.
Uber then adjusted Oliver’s fare to the amount of £10.73 before the money came out of his bank account.
