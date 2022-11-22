Man receives heartfelt farewell from house help; her sweet gesture goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 22

Bidding adieu to your loved ones is hard. In one such incident, a video of a man being given a hearty farewell by his house help as he moves to another city has left Internet reaching for tissues.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Anish Bhagat. The clip opens to Bhagat seated in a car along with his house help in the back. Through a voiceover, he describes how he’s been invited by “Reshma di” for a farewell lunch as he’s moving to a new city for work.

He walks past a street and enters her house. He even compliments her “beautiful room” as he says, “Kitna pyaara ghar hai”.

He pans the camera over to Reshma’s family as they all look excited to host Bhagat.

A man from Reshma’s family puts ‘tilak’ on Bhagat’s forehead and also offers him a coconut and some flowers.

He then shows a “never-ending list” of meals prepared by Reshma for lunch. She can be heard describing each delicacy with affection. Later, he is offered a plate full of food and ‘a lot more love’.

Bhagat can be seen getting emotional during his farewell party. Reshma also packs some food to send for Bhagat’s parents back home.

By the end of the video, they all click happy group pictures.

Bhagat captioned the video, “I can’t express how emotional I am. Reshma di is my best friend. I’ve been very sad about moving out because I’m so used to seeing her everyday. This gesture of her only makes it worse because she has always genuinely cared.

“The way she welcomed us to her place is just so damn wholesome. Not only that but the amount of efforts she put into making us feel special Is insurmountable. I’m sad that I won’t be able to see her as often. However, this isn’t the end for us. It’s in fact a new beginning. Reshma di is always gonna be here with me and with all of you. I’m filled with only gratitude,” he added.

Watch the wholesome video here:

Since being shared online, the video has amassed over eight lakh views.

Netizens lauded Bhagat’s reciprocation of love and respect towards the super warm hospitality by his house help. The comment section was replete with sweet messages for the two.

Read a few comments here:

