 Man receives heartfelt farewell from house help; her sweet gesture goes viral : The Tribune India

Man receives heartfelt farewell from house help; her sweet gesture goes viral

She treats him to scrumptious meals and a heart full of memories

Man receives heartfelt farewell from house help; her sweet gesture goes viral

A video grab of a man receiving a farewell party from his house help. Credit: anishbhagatt/Instagram



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 22

Bidding adieu to your loved ones is hard. In one such incident, a video of a man being given a hearty farewell by his house help as he moves to another city has left Internet reaching for tissues.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Anish Bhagat. The clip opens to Bhagat seated in a car along with his house help in the back. Through a voiceover, he describes how he’s been invited by “Reshma di” for a farewell lunch as he’s moving to a new city for work.

He walks past a street and enters her house. He even compliments her “beautiful room” as he says, “Kitna pyaara ghar hai”.

He pans the camera over to Reshma’s family as they all look excited to host Bhagat.

A man from Reshma’s family puts ‘tilak’ on Bhagat’s forehead and also offers him a coconut and some flowers.

He then shows a “never-ending list” of meals prepared by Reshma for lunch. She can be heard describing each delicacy with affection. Later, he is offered a plate full of food and ‘a lot more love’.

Bhagat can be seen getting emotional during his farewell party. Reshma also packs some food to send for Bhagat’s parents back home.

By the end of the video, they all click happy group pictures.

Bhagat captioned the video, “I can’t express how emotional I am. Reshma di is my best friend. I’ve been very sad about moving out because I’m so used to seeing her everyday. This gesture of her only makes it worse because she has always genuinely cared.

“The way she welcomed us to her place is just so damn wholesome. Not only that but the amount of efforts she put into making us feel special Is insurmountable. I’m sad that I won’t be able to see her as often. However, this isn’t the end for us. It’s in fact a new beginning. Reshma di is always gonna be here with me and with all of you. I’m filled with only gratitude,” he added.

Watch the wholesome video here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anish Bhagat (@anishbhagatt)

Since being shared online, the video has amassed over eight lakh views.

Netizens lauded Bhagat’s reciprocation of love and respect towards the super warm hospitality by his house help. The comment section was replete with sweet messages for the two.

Read a few comments here:

 

 

 

#Instagram

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Watch: Nigerian singer Burna Boy meets Sidhu Moosewala’s parents in UK; presents this special gift to them

2
Delhi

Social media celebrity 'Rowdy Bhati' dies in car crash in Greater Noida

3
Punjab

NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist Kulwinderjit alias ‘Khanpuria’; carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh

4
Nation

Govt scraps requirement to fill out Air Suvidha form for international arrivals

5
World

Nepal elections: Lesser known Rastriya Swatantra Party emerging as dark horse

6
World

You will get 30,000 euros to move to this city in Italy!

7
World

French President Emmanuel Macron slapped again, video goes viral

8
Punjab

Naib Tehsildar recruitment scam: Patiala police nab another topper; aspirants seek action against PPSC functionaries

9
Nation

Shivaji row: Eknath Shinde faction MLA demands Maharashtra Governor Koshyari be shifted out of state

10
Delhi

AAP MLA Gulab Yadav 'manhandled' by party workers in Delhi; purported video of him running to save himself goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
Green Mission: Man plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs
Ludhiana

Green Mission: Samrala man Gurpreet Singh Bedi plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal
Himachal

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Chandigarh ‘singing cop’ amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular ‘No parking’ song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

In a first, Himachal folk dance 'naati' performed in Canada's Parliament Hill
Himachal

In a first, Himachali folk dance 'naati' performed at Canada's Parliament Hill

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts
Trending

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral
Trending

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official
Trending

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official

Top News

Delhi Police get court permission to conduct polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala

Court extends Aaftab Poonawala’s custody by 4 days, allows polygraph test

Poonawala tells the court that he had committed the crime in...

Man giving massage to Satyendar Jain not a physiotherapist, but prison inmate: Sources

Masseur in Satyendar Jain video not a physiotherapist, but a prisoner in a rape case: Sources

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had claimed that Jain w...

AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav thrashed by party workers in Delhi; purported video of him running to save himself goes viral

AAP MLA Gulab Yadav 'manhandled' by party workers in Delhi; purported video of him running to save himself goes viral

He refutes BJP’s claims of selling MCD tickets

Australian parliament approves free trade agreement with India; to implement it on mutually agreed date

Australian parliament approves free trade agreement with India

‘BREAKING: Our Free Trade Agreement with India has passed th...

4 killed in violence on Assam-Meghalaya border over timber-smuggling

4 killed in violence on Assam-Meghalaya border over timber-smuggling

Violence erupts after the police intercept a truck transport...


Cities

View All

Tension in Majitha after 2 groups clash

Tension in Majitha after 2 groups clash

Signboards in Punjabi: Amritsar residents hail move

Amritsar: Teacher accuses school of defying order reinstating her

GNDU to hold convocation on Nov 25, Governor to deliver address

Temperature dips, but poultry sales unchanged

Employees demand regularisation of jobs

Bathinda: Employees demand regularisation of jobs

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Indefinite protest of SKM in Punjab enters Day 6

Bathinda: Rift in Congress comes to fore after announcement of DCC chief

11 of 75 had reacted ‘adversely’ to Propofol made by HP firm, ‘six’ died

PGI deaths: 11 of 75 had reacted 'adversely' to Propofol made by Himachal firm, 'six' died

Drugs seized from man near inter-state toll barrier in Himachal’s Baddi

Chandigarh set for 5G service rollout by New Year

No need for Tribune flyover, High Court told

Terror funding case: Panjab University student sent to judicial custody

Delhi Police get 4 more days of custody of Aaftab Poonawala

Delhi Police get 4 more days of custody of Aaftab Poonawala

Masseur in Satyendar Jain video not a physiotherapist, but a prisoner in a rape case: Sources

Manish Sisodia launches campaign for MCD poll

AAP MLA Gulab Yadav 'manhandled' by party workers in Delhi; purported video of him running to save himself goes viral

BJP releases 'sting video' showing AAP 'selling' ticket, Kejri's party terms it fake

Rural medical services not in pink of health

Jalandhar: Rural medical services not in pink of health

Jalandhar administration suspends 391 arms licences

Banga MC ex-engineer held in defective stadium case

Phagwara: Uber driver robbed, carjacked at gunpoint

Booze delivered late at function, Excise Commissioner fined Rs 20K

Major fire breaks out at yarn factory

Major fire breaks out at yarn factory in Ludhiana

Rs 8.5 cr to be spent on modern fire equipment: Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar

Will not let AAP divide people in Punjab: Raja Warring

Green Mission: Samrala man Gurpreet Singh Bedi plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs

Finally, work on Halwara international airport resumes after 8 months

Two arrested for gun posts on social media

Patiala police nabs 2 for gun posts on social media

No relief from dengue, Patiala district sees 21 fresh cases

Patiala girl bags 1st place in state-level painting contest

Punjab's drive to recruit specialist doctors gets poor response

8-wkt victory for MAC team