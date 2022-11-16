Man thanks person who donated kidney to his ailing daughter, felicitates him in a way that prompted netizens’ emotional outburst

Chandigarh, November 16
Social media at times bring in public domain some heartfelt pictures, videos which reflect how people seek help and later thank the ones who complied with their genuine appeal. Such stories, when go viral, generate a sense of hope, positivity and magnanimity among people to help others and also remain beholden to those who help them. One such heart melting story picture is doing the rounds on social media, where a man expressed gratitude for a man who donated kidney for his ailing daughter.
The picture has been shared on Twitter by an account, Dudes Posting Their W’s. The picture shows rear side of a car with message "daughter needs kidney". The word ‘needs’ was later struck off with word ‘got’ placed instead of that. Yet another message follows which reads, "Thank you Willie! For your selfless gift of life". Making the entire story lucid, the man required a kidney donor for his daughter which he got printed at the back of his car in form of a message. Later when he got a donor, he, without deleting the previous message, conveyed his regard to a man named Willie, who donated kidney.
Since being shared, the post has surpassed over 2.78 lakh likes. Netizens are awed by the heart-warming gesture. Many turned emotional after witnessing the ‘classing example of humanity’.
