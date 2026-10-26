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Home / Trending / 'Uncle' throws garbage 'over' Bittu Tabahi during Ajnar river cleanup, Internet says 'we lack civic sense, empathy'

'Uncle' throws garbage 'over' Bittu Tabahi during Ajnar river cleanup, Internet says 'we lack civic sense, empathy'

The 20-year-old environmentalist explained the river condition had deteriorated following the Dussehra, Navratri celebrations

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:55 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Bittu Tabahi shared a video of the incident on Instagram, sparking outrage online. Credit: bittu_tabahi via Instagram
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"It’s proven that we not only lack civic sense, but also lack empathy" — this is how people have been reacting after Bittu Tabahi shared a latest river clean-up video on Instagram.

Apparently, his challenges are far from over.

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Turns out, just as Bittu begins his work to clear the water body of accumulated waste, garbage finds its way back into the river. In the recent clip, the 20-year-old environmentalist alleged that a man even threw a bag of garbage towards the area where he was cleaning, leaving him dismayed.

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Choudhary shared the video on Instagram, sparking outrage online.

Also read: Bittu Tabahi's challenge continues even after 8 months of river cleanup

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If a 20-year-old can do it, so can we: Meet Bittu Tabahi, the young man cleaning a polluted river on his own

'Bittu Tabahi kya kya kare?' 20-year-old MP activist places 2 dustbins along Ajnar River bank, next day 1 goes missing

After cleaning Ajnar river, Bittu Tabahi takes on Yamuna; removes 585 kg garbage in 4.5 hours

River condition deteriorates post Dussehra, Navratri celebrations

He had earlier gained international attention for cleaning a stretch of the Ajnar River through his individual efforts. However, keeping the water body clean has remained a persistent challenge, with garbage reportedly accumulating again despite months of work.

In his latest video, Choudhary explained that the condition of the river had deteriorated following the Dussehra and Navratri celebrations, prompting him to resume his clean-up efforts.

“As you all know, I am cleaning the Ajnar river again. After Dussehra and Navratri, the condition of our river has deteriorated a lot,” he said in the video.

'Some people refuse to understand'

Wearing protective gloves, Choudhary began removing plastic bags, discarded garlands and other waste from the water body. However, while he was at work, a man standing on a bridge above him appeared to throw a bag of garbage towards the area where he was cleaning.

Expressing disbelief at the incident, Choudhary pointed out the man's actions and said, “While I am cleaning this river, an uncle is throwing garbage right over me.”

Expressing frustration over the continued littering, Choudhary said, “I have been putting so much effort into cleaning this river for months. But still, some people refuse to understand and continue throwing garbage into the river.”

“It is the responsibility of all of us to clean the river, not just mine,” he said, urging people to take collective responsibility for protecting the environment.

Netizens react:

A user wrote: "Logo ko civic sense hi nhi hai." Another reacted, "Bittu yaar. Proud of you but also sad about this situation. May God bless you, and give you peace and love." A third commented, "@mppolicedeptt Please charge heavy penalties from the people who throw garbage in the river. @bittu_tabahi is not only citizen responsible for cleaning."

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