Man to avoid maintenance to wife quits Rs 6 crore job, then court takes action

A Singapore family court has ordered a Canadian man to pay nearly S$634,000 in backdated maintenance to his estranged wife and four children, ruling that he cannot evade his financial responsibilities by resigning from a high-paying job and leaving the country.

According to a report by The Straits Times, the court found that the man voluntarily quit his lucrative role in Singapore in October 2023 after his wife applied for maintenance under the Women’s Charter. His resignation, the court ruled, did not absolve him of his obligation to support his family.

Marriage and life in Singapore

The couple, both Canadian nationals, moved to Singapore in December 2013 with their four children, born between 2006 and 2013. The husband was a senior executive at the Singapore office of a multinational corporation, employed on generous expatriate terms. His annual income in 2023 exceeded S$860,000 (around ₹6 crore).

His wife was a homemaker living on a dependent's pass, while the children attended international schools. The marriage began to break down in August 2023, when the man moved out of the matrimonial home to live with another woman, identified only as “W” in court documents, as reported by Mothership.

Maintenance dispute

Following the separation, the man initially offered to pay S$20,000 a month in maintenance, in addition to rent, school fees and transport. This was later reduced to S$11,000 a month. After support was scaled back in September 2023, the wife filed a maintenance application on October 2, arguing that he had failed to provide reasonable financial support.

While the court acknowledged that the expenses claimed were higher than those of an average Singapore household, it accepted that they reflected the family’s previous standard of living.

Resignation and return to Canada

Just days after the maintenance application was filed, the man resigned from his Singapore job on October 9, 2023, despite being able to remain employed until July 2024. He left Singapore in January 2024 and returned to Canada, delaying court proceedings and prompting a warrant of arrest when he failed to attend a hearing.

The man claimed he was forced to leave due to a “smear campaign” by his wife at his workplace, but the court rejected this, finding no evidence that his employment was at risk.

Court’s ruling

Judge Phang ruled that maintenance must be assessed based on earning capacity, not just current income. Until the man secured a new job in Canada in October 2024, his earning capacity was deemed to remain tied to his Singapore salary.

Only after he began earning a lower income in Canada — estimated at C$341,000 net annually — did the court recognise a genuine reduction in earning capacity. From October 2024 onwards, both parents were ordered to contribute equally to the family’s upkeep.