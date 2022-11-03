Man treats 'clueless' elderly couple from Kanpur to sandwiches, juice on their first flight from Delhi; wholesome story goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 3

We never know how huge the impact of our small gestures could be. In one such incident, a man helping a ‘clueless’ elderly couple board their first flight smoothly from the Delhi airport marked the power of his random act of kindness.

On spotting a struggling elderly couple at the airport, Chief Inspiration Officer Amitabh Shah decided to help. The couple hailed from a remote village in Uttar Pradesh and were boarding a flight to Kanpur for the first time.

Being unaware of the series of processes followed at the airport, the clueless couple found a friend in Shah.

Sharing a picture of the duo on his LinkedIn, Shah narrated their story with his followers.

“I was on my way to Kanpur yesterday from Delhi Airport. This awesome but tired couple in the picture had a long journey - came from a remote village in UP, rode a bus for 8 hours to get to the Delhi Airport and then boarded a flight to Kanpur with me. I saw them in the boarding area completely clueless and could tell it’s there first time & they didn’t understand English. I walked up to them with a smile and asked them to simply follow me. They thought I worked for the airline,” Shah wrote.

The elderly woman had sought Shah’s help in getting a picture of her husband and herself and sending it to their daughter so that she wouldn’t worry about them. He obliged.

“Inside the flight, they were seated just in front of me. The aunty asked me - ‘Can you pls take our picture and send it to our daughter who has a phone with Whatsapp - so she knows we are safe?’ I took this pic & sent it,” he added.

Assuming that they must be tired and hungry after the long journey they had had, Shah bought them sandwiches and juice without revealing that he paid for it.

“When the Airhostess came to serve food, they declined but clearly seemed hungry and thirsty for hours. I told the air hostess to give them paneer sandwiches and juices & to tell them it was complimentary as they were lucky customers to win a free meal. Of course, I paid for it when, they were not seeing. They simply ‘smiled’ at me as we landed and went our own ways,” he wrote.

See the heartwarming post here:

A screen grab of Amitabh Shah's post on LinkedIn

While a few netizens lauded Shah for his kindness, others called him out for posting about the gesture on social media.

Read a few comments here: