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Home / Trending / Man tries to hug Chinese comedian, then claims he's Indian before admitting he's Pakistani

Man tries to hug Chinese comedian, then claims he's Indian before admitting he's Pakistani

Audience member changed his answer after the comedian asked which Indian state he was from, and the viral exchange ignited debate across social media

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:34 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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A Chinese stand-up comedian has attracted widespread attention online after a live performance featured an unexpected interaction with an audience member. Image credit/Instagram @katehucomedy
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A Chinese stand-up comedian has attracted widespread attention online after a live performance featured an unexpected interaction with an audience member. During her set, a man approached the stage and appeared to try to hug her, prompting the comedian to firmly push his hand away and question him in front of the crowd.

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When asked where he was from, the man replied that he was from India. The comedian, mentioning that her boyfriend is Indian, casually asked him which Indian state he belonged to. Faced with the follow-up question, the man acknowledged that he was actually from Pakistan.

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The comedian later shared a video of the encounter on social media with the caption, “Wait till the end,” suggesting there was an unexpected twist in the exchange. The clip quickly gained traction, prompting discussions across social media platforms about identity, travel, and the reasons some people may conceal their nationality.

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Many users praised the comedian’s quick thinking, noting that her follow-up question exposed the inconsistency in the man's claim. Others focused on the audience member’s attempt to approach and hug the performer without invitation, describing it as inappropriate behaviour.

The incident also led to broader conversations about identity, public etiquette, and the importance of judging individuals based on their actions rather than their nationality or geopolitical background.

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A post shared by Kate Hu (@katehucomedy)

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