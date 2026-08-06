Man who spent his life educating daughters dies in Sonipat old-age home; his girls watched funeral on video call

An elderly man who spent his life educating and supporting his three daughters was cremated in Haryana's Sonipat after none of them could attend his funeral in person.

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Instead, the daughters joined their father's last rites through a video call from Nepal, Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai.

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Shivcharan Ram Ratan Gupta, a former textile trader originally from Mumbai, had been living at an old-age home run by the Samaj Kalyan Shiksha Samiti in West Ram Nagar, Sonipat, for nearly one-and-a-half years. He had moved to the facility with his wife, Meena, who died earlier.

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Gupta died at around 3.30 am on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. Following his death, the old-age home informed his three daughters and offered to make arrangements if they wished to travel to Sonipat for the funeral.

According to old-age home administrator Anand Kumar, the daughters were unable to come and instead attended the cremation through a video call. The last rites were performed by the old-age home management with the assistance of local residents.

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"Shivcharan had a phone through which he used to talk to his daughters. After he became ill, their calls became infrequent. We informed them about his deteriorating health around 20 days before his death, but they could not come," Kumar said.

After Gupta's death, the daughters again informed the management that they would not be able to travel. Anita, the eldest daughter, who works as a teacher in Nepal, transferred Rs 5,100 online and requested that her father's last rites be conducted properly.

According to the old-age home, the daughters later asked for videos of the funeral proceedings. The family had initially requested that Gupta's ashes be preserved, but later informed the management that they would not be able to visit Sonipat and requested that the ashes be immersed in the Ganga.

Gupta is survived by his three married daughters—Anita, who lives in Nepal, Nisha, who lives in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Priya, who lives in Mumbai. According to the old-age home, Gupta had ensured all three received a good education, and two of them later became teachers.

In accordance with the family's wishes, Gupta's eyes were donated after his death, allowing his corneas to be used to restore sight to people in need.

The cremation was ultimately carried out by the old-age home management and members of the local community, while Gupta's daughters witnessed their father's final farewell remotely through a video call.