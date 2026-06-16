icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / Man 'Works From Home' on camel in Sahara Desert, Internet can't stop laughing

Man 'Works From Home' on camel in Sahara Desert, Internet can't stop laughing

The Instagram clip was shared by New York City-based content creator Saad Akhtar

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:51 AM Jun 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
sodakhtar/Instagram
Advertisement

A video that has gone viral on social media is leaving users amused after capturing a man apparently working on his laptop while riding a camel in the Sahara Desert. This has offered an unexpected twist on the concept of remote work.

Advertisement

The clip, shared by New York City-based content creator Saad Akhtar, shows the man seated atop a camel with his laptop. Despite the unusual surroundings, he appears completely engrossed in his work.

Advertisement

The video features the caption, “POV: Your friend who ‘works from home’.”

Advertisement

Akhtar can also be heard joking, “Bro is taking meetings from the Sahara Desert.”

The footage quickly gained traction online, with social media users flooding the comments section with jokes and reactions.

Advertisement

sodakhtar/Instagram

sodakhtar/Instagram

Netizens react:

A user questioned, “Does he have a starlink in his pocket or what?” Another commented, “This is the dream! work life balance right here.” A third pointed out, “My laptop will get discharge the moment I’ll open it.”

“Respect for the dedication,” another user added.

Meanwhile, one viewer joked, writing, “wfc, work from camel.''

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts