A video that has gone viral on social media is leaving users amused after capturing a man apparently working on his laptop while riding a camel in the Sahara Desert. This has offered an unexpected twist on the concept of remote work.

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The clip, shared by New York City-based content creator Saad Akhtar, shows the man seated atop a camel with his laptop. Despite the unusual surroundings, he appears completely engrossed in his work.

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The video features the caption, “POV: Your friend who ‘works from home’.”

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Akhtar can also be heard joking, “Bro is taking meetings from the Sahara Desert.”

The footage quickly gained traction online, with social media users flooding the comments section with jokes and reactions.

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Netizens react:

A user questioned, “Does he have a starlink in his pocket or what?” Another commented, “This is the dream! work life balance right here.” A third pointed out, “My laptop will get discharge the moment I’ll open it.”

“Respect for the dedication,” another user added.

Meanwhile, one viewer joked, writing, “wfc, work from camel.''