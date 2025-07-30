DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / Mangaluru girl sets world record for longest Bharatanatyam performance with 170-hour set

Mangaluru girl sets world record for longest Bharatanatyam performance with 170-hour set

In 2022, she received the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for excellence in art and culture
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:47 PM Jul 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Via instagram.com/remona_eva_/
Advertisement

An undergraduate student from Karnataka’s Mangaluru has set a world record for longest Bharatanatyam performance with a 170-hour classical dance show held recently.

Advertisement

Remona Evette Pereira broke the earlier world record held by 16-year-old Sudhir Jagpath, who had performed for 127 hours in a 2023 event. Remona began her eight-day dance performance on July 21 and her extraordinary achievement is now part of the Golden Book of World Records.

Pereira has trained for 13 years in Mangaluru’s Yeyyadi and to achieve the world record feat she had practiced for five to six hours daily for months. In 2022, she received the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for excellence in art and culture.

Advertisement

Alongside her expertise in Bharatanatyam, she has received formal training in semi-classical, western, and contemporary dance styles.

As she reached the finish line on Monday, the crowd, comprising her parents, mentors, and supporters, celebrated with elation.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts