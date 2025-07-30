Mangaluru girl sets world record for longest Bharatanatyam performance with 170-hour set

An undergraduate student from Karnataka’s Mangaluru has set a world record for longest Bharatanatyam performance with a 170-hour classical dance show held recently.

Remona Evette Pereira broke the earlier world record held by 16-year-old Sudhir Jagpath, who had performed for 127 hours in a 2023 event. Remona began her eight-day dance performance on July 21 and her extraordinary achievement is now part of the Golden Book of World Records.

Pereira has trained for 13 years in Mangaluru’s Yeyyadi and to achieve the world record feat she had practiced for five to six hours daily for months. In 2022, she received the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for excellence in art and culture.

Alongside her expertise in Bharatanatyam, she has received formal training in semi-classical, western, and contemporary dance styles.

As she reached the finish line on Monday, the crowd, comprising her parents, mentors, and supporters, celebrated with elation.