Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official

Chandigarh, November 19
An utmost outlandish video has surfaced on social media where a man expressed his resentment before an executive magistrate in West Bengal by ‘barking’ like a dog, as his surname ‘Dutta’ was misspelt as ‘Kutta’ in ration card.
The video has been shared on Twitter by a user Sameer.
I so want to buy this chad a drink for making me laugh like I haven't in a long time 🤣🤣... he is 🔥— Sameer (@BesuraTaansane) November 19, 2022
context : His name was misspelt as 'Kutta' instead of 'Dutta' on the ration card 😂
This is WB btw 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/6rs2NEAsFP
As the vehicle arrives, the man flashes a paper before the executive magistrate while barking and trembling like a dog. The official initially looks baffled over the bizarre conduct of the man but later accepts his application. After carefully reading it, the officer hands it over to a man standing beside his car, directing him to rectify the error.
The man, Shrikant Dutta, later told he applied for the correcting two times but his appeals fell on deaf ears. He was thus compelled to emulate a dog to push his application through.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Economic crackdown necessary in terror havens, says Amit Shah in veiled attack on Pakistan
No political spin can ever justify terror, says EAM Jaishank...
Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pakistan hospital
He was alleged mastermind in RPG attack on Punjab Police Int...
Kashi and Tamil Nadu are timeless centres of culture, civilisation: PM Modi
At Kashi Tamil Sangamam, PM stresses on preserving legacy of...
Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage
58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 by the Enf...
Winter Session of Parliament from December 7 to December 29
Sources say session is likely to be held in old building of ...