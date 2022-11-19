Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 19

An utmost outlandish video has surfaced on social media where a man expressed his resentment before an executive magistrate in West Bengal by ‘barking’ like a dog, as his surname ‘Dutta’ was misspelt as ‘Kutta’ in ration card.

As the vehicle arrives, the man flashes a paper before the executive magistrate while barking and trembling like a dog. The official initially looks baffled over the bizarre conduct of the man but later accepts his application. After carefully reading it, the officer hands it over to a man standing beside his car, directing him to rectify the error.

The man, Shrikant Dutta, later told he applied for the correcting two times but his appeals fell on deaf ears. He was thus compelled to emulate a dog to push his application through.

