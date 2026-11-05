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Home / Trending / Mathura horror: Two men drive 2 km with mother, daughter on car bonnet after money dispute; arrested

Mathura horror: Two men drive 2 km with mother, daughter on car bonnet after money dispute; arrested

Viral video shows the accused allegedly speeding away with the two women clinging to the bonnet after a confrontation over money spent on a court case

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:27 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Two men have been arrested for allegedly driving a car for nearly 2 km with two women, a mother and her daughter, perched on its bonnet after the women tried to stop them following a dispute over money spent on a court case in Mathura district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Monday night near Vrindavan Parikrama Marg in Panigaon village, under the Yamuna Par police station area.

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According to Additional SP (City) Rajiv Kumar Singh, the accused, identified as Prem and Puneet, had gone to Pawan's house along with another associate to demand money allegedly spent jointly in connection with a pending court case.

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When the money was not paid, the trio allegedly abused and assaulted those present at the house. The commotion drew nearly 100 villagers to the spot, following which the accused attempted to flee in their car, the officer said.

As the car started moving, Pawan's mother, Sheela Devi, and sister stood in front of the vehicle to stop them. However, the accused allegedly accelerated, knocking the two women onto the bonnet.

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In a shocking turn of events, the men allegedly continued driving for nearly 2 km with the women clinging to the bonnet before dropping them near a petrol pump on Mant Road and fleeing.

The injured women subsequently alerted the police and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

A video showing the car being driven with the two women on its bonnet has since gone viral on social media, prompting further police action.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Varun Mishra said the police had initially registered a case of abuse and assault on the victims' complaint. However, after examining the available evidence, including the viral video, an attempt-to-murder charge was added to the FIR.

Police have arrested Prem and Puneet, while efforts are underway to trace their third associate. The arrested accused have been sent to judicial custody.

with PTI inputs

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