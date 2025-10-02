DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / Meet India’s youngest billionaire and AI giant co-founder worth Rs 21,190 crore

Meet India’s youngest billionaire and AI giant co-founder worth Rs 21,190 crore

Srinivas is the CEO and co-founder of US-based AI giant Perplexity

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:14 PM Oct 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Via instagram/aravindsrinivas/
Advertisement

With a net worth of Rs 21,190 crore, 31-year-old Aravind Srinivas, hailing from Chennai, is India’s youngest billionaire, as per the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025.

Advertisement

Srinivas is the CEO and co-founder of US-based AI giant Perplexity.

Advertisement

Born in 1994, he earned his B. Tech. and M. Tech. degrees from IIT Madras, following which he pursued a PhD from University of California, Berkeley. As a student, Srinivas also worked as a researcher at companies like OpenAI, Google and DeepMind, say media reports.

Advertisement

In August 2022, Srinivas co-founded Perplexity AI with Johnny Ho, Denis Yarats, and Andy Konwinski. Their startup developed a conversational search engine designed to provide quick, reliable, and accurate information, positioning it as a modern alternative to conventional search engines.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts