Meet India’s youngest billionaire and AI giant co-founder worth Rs 21,190 crore

With a net worth of Rs 21,190 crore, 31-year-old Aravind Srinivas, hailing from Chennai, is India’s youngest billionaire, as per the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025.
Srinivas is the CEO and co-founder of US-based AI giant Perplexity.
Born in 1994, he earned his B. Tech. and M. Tech. degrees from IIT Madras, following which he pursued a PhD from University of California, Berkeley. As a student, Srinivas also worked as a researcher at companies like OpenAI, Google and DeepMind, say media reports.
In August 2022, Srinivas co-founded Perplexity AI with Johnny Ho, Denis Yarats, and Andy Konwinski. Their startup developed a conversational search engine designed to provide quick, reliable, and accurate information, positioning it as a modern alternative to conventional search engines.
