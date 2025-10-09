DT
Meet Malti Chahar: Bigg Boss 19's wildcard who just became the Queen of chaos!

Meet Malti Chahar: Bigg Boss 19’s wildcard who just became the Queen of chaos!

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:09 PM Oct 09, 2025 IST
Malti Chahar/instagram
Bigg Boss 19 just got its biggest twist yet! Malti Chahar, sister of Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar and cousin of Rahul Chahar, has entered the house as a wildcard — and within days, she’s taken complete control of the game.

Known for her fierce personality and no-nonsense attitude, Malti wasted no time in making her mark. From giving Tanya Mittal a reality check to forming sharp alliances with Amaal Mallik and Zeishan Qadri, she’s turned the Bigg Boss house into her own battlefield.

In a candid chat with Mridul Tiwari and Amaal, Malti shared her emotional journey — one rooted in discipline and her father’s unfulfilled dream. “My father always wanted a daughter who would become an IPS officer even before I was born,” she revealed. Growing up, she wasn’t allowed to wear “girly” clothes or apply mehendi. “I had a boy-cut all through school,” she recalled. That strict upbringing, she says, shaped the fearless woman she is today.

Her bold spirit was on full display during the latest “witch” task, where she used her special powers to nominate Baseer Ali, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Neelam Bhatt, Zeishan Qadri, and Mridul Tiwari — proving she’s not afraid to play hard from the start.

While many know her as Deepak Chahar’s sister, Malti is carving out her own identity. She’s an actress, model, filmmaker, and digital creator, with a growing fanbase that loves her blend of strength and charm.

From her father’s dream of seeing her in uniform to now commanding the Bigg Boss stage, Malti Chahar’s journey is all about grit, growth, and guts.

One thing’s for sure — Bigg Boss 19 has a new star, and her name is Malti Chahar.

