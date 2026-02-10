A Mumbai ticket collector's extraordinary height and gentle nature have captured hearts across social media. A viral video shows him navigating crowded train compartments, his head brushing against the roof, while checking tickets with a calm demeanor.

Advertisement

The clip, shared by Avinash Mohite, sparked thousands of likes and comments, with commuters praising his kindness, patience and willingness to help. Many recognised him from regular trips on the Kalyan AC train, recalling his guidance to lost travellers and assistance to elderly passengers. People recalled his warm personality, respectful conduct and approachable nature, qualities that commuters say make daily travel a little easier.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avinash Mohite (@avinashmohite89)

Advertisement

"He is very kind and helpful in nature," said one user, sharing a personal experience. "Kudos to his personality!" Another joked, "Mumbai local madhla great Khali sarkha ahe" (He is like Mumbai local's great Khali).