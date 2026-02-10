DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / Meet Mumbai local's tallest ticket checker aka 'Great Khali'

Meet Mumbai local's tallest ticket checker aka 'Great Khali'

The clip, shared by Avinash Mohite on Instagram, has garnered 1.3 million views so far

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:28 PM Feb 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
avinashmohite89/Instagram
Advertisement

A Mumbai ticket collector's extraordinary height and gentle nature have captured hearts across social media. A viral video shows him navigating crowded train compartments, his head brushing against the roof, while checking tickets with a calm demeanor.

Advertisement

The clip, shared by Avinash Mohite, sparked thousands of likes and comments, with commuters praising his kindness, patience and willingness to help. Many recognised him from regular trips on the Kalyan AC train, recalling his guidance to lost travellers and assistance to elderly passengers. People recalled his warm personality, respectful conduct and approachable nature, qualities that commuters say make daily travel a little easier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He is very kind and helpful in nature," said one user, sharing a personal experience. "Kudos to his personality!" Another joked, "Mumbai local madhla great Khali sarkha ahe" (He is like Mumbai local's great Khali).

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts