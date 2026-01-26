DT
PT
Meet Navraj Singh Rai, first Sikh Pro Tem Judge of California's Kern county

Meet Navraj Singh Rai, first Sikh Pro Tem Judge of California's Kern county

Rai is the son of immigrant parents from India and studied at University of California, Davis

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:20 AM Jan 26, 2026 IST
@unitedsikhs/X
In a ceremony held last week, Navraj Singh Rai—known locally as “the Bako kid”, took the oath as Pro Tem Judge of the Superior Court of California, County of Kern. The moment etched a new chapter in the county’s legal history, marking the first time a Sikh (and Punjabi Sikh) has ever sat on its bench.

He is the first Sikh to hold the position in the county’s history.

Rai is the son of immigrant parents from India. He studied at University of California, Davis.

As a Pro Tem Judge, he will handle a range of matters, applying his legal expertise while ensuring fairness, respect and the rule of law—principles that resonate with the community’s emphasis on justice and equality.

Videos and posts from the event show Rai standing proudly—often alongside local law enforcement—taking the oath.

The Kern County Hindu Cultural Centre and Punjabi media outlets hailed the appointment as a “distinguished and historic milestone”, echoing a sentiment felt across California’s growing Sikh population.

Rai’s achievement follows a broader wave of Sikh inclusion in California’s judiciary—Fresno County’s appointment of Raj Singh Badhesha in 2024 being a recent example. Yet, in Kern County, where a vibrant Sikh community has long contributed to agriculture, business, and civic life, this first judicial role feels especially resonant. His presence on the bench promises not only impartial justice but also a cultural bridge.

