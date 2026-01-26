In a ceremony held last week, Navraj Singh Rai—known locally as “the Bako kid”, took the oath as Pro Tem Judge of the Superior Court of California, County of Kern. The moment etched a new chapter in the county’s legal history, marking the first time a Sikh (and Punjabi Sikh) has ever sat on its bench.

Rai is the son of immigrant parents from India. He studied at University of California, Davis.

As a Pro Tem Judge, he will handle a range of matters, applying his legal expertise while ensuring fairness, respect and the rule of law—principles that resonate with the community’s emphasis on justice and equality.

Videos and posts from the event show Rai standing proudly—often alongside local law enforcement—taking the oath.

The Kern County Hindu Cultural Centre and Punjabi media outlets hailed the appointment as a “distinguished and historic milestone”, echoing a sentiment felt across California’s growing Sikh population.

We proudly congratulate The Honorable Navraj Singh Rai on his appointment as Pro Tem Judge — a meaningful milestone for representation, inclusion, and justice. This moment reflects the growing presence of diverse voices within our justice system and the importance of visibility… pic.twitter.com/Y81TM0yrgo — UNITED SIKHS (@unitedsikhs) January 21, 2026

Rai’s achievement follows a broader wave of Sikh inclusion in California’s judiciary—Fresno County’s appointment of Raj Singh Badhesha in 2024 being a recent example. Yet, in Kern County, where a vibrant Sikh community has long contributed to agriculture, business, and civic life, this first judicial role feels especially resonant. His presence on the bench promises not only impartial justice but also a cultural bridge.