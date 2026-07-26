Meet ‘E20 Janta Party’ fuelling India’s latest online protest

After the viral rise of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), another internet-born movement has entered the spotlight—this time over fuel. Calling itself the E20 Janta Party, the online campaign is urging the government to restore consumer choice by allowing petrol pumps to sell 100 per cent petrol alongside E20 fuel.

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E20 Janta Party, whose X account is based in Malaysia, says it is not against ethanol-blended fuel but opposes the lack of alternatives. Its core demand is simple: let consumers decide what goes into their vehicle’s tank.

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What does the E20 Janta Party want?

Besides seeking the return of pure petrol, the campaign wants clear fuel labelling, public disclosure of studies on mileage, engine performance and maintenance costs, and independent research on the long-term impact of E20 fuel.

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Comparison with the Cockroach Janta Party

The movement has borrowed the same satirical style that helped the CJP gain nationwide attention during the NEET paper leak protests.

Regarding a repost of E20 Janta Party’s post by Manish Sisodia on X, a few users have come forward and expressed views. One user commented, “They will just say E0 is available, just pay more. And then it will get into a complicated discussion on price and inflation and Iran war effect...”

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Another X user wrote, “This account is based in Malaysia and talking about E-20 lol,” while a third netizen wrote, “Calling this “choice” is misleading. It’s like diluting milk and then charging double for pure milk. That’s not consumer rights—that’s normalizing an inferior default and making people pay extra for the original product.”