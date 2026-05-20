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Home / Trending / 'Melody' For Meloni: PM Modi's toffee gift clip races past 100 million views in just a few hours

'Melody' For Meloni: PM Modi's toffee gift clip races past 100 million views in just a few hours

Modi-Meloni interfaces have earlier gone viral at the time of COP 28 summit in Dubai in 2023; the G 20 Summit in Delhi in 2023 and later the G 7 summit in Canada in 2025

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:09 PM May 20, 2026 IST
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The now viral video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifting 'Melody' toffees to Italian counterpart Georgia Meloni has crossed 100 million views on social media in just a few hours since Meloni uploaded it.

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This is a record of sorts.

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The video may soon topple Modi’s Jhargram Jhalmuri video, which held the 100M-views-in-24-hours record.

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The Modi-Meloni video showing the Indian PM gifting a packet of Melody toffee to Meloni and the latter describing the present as a "very very good toffee" builds on the much talked about chemistry often noticed between the two leaders.

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Modi-Meloni interfaces have earlier gone viral at the time of COP 28 summit in Dubai in 2023; the G 20 Summit in Delhi in 2023 and later the G 7 summit in Canada in 2025.

The success of the video also stems from the social media following the two leaders enjoy.

PM Modi has surpassed 100 million followers on Instagram recently, making him the first serving world leader and politician to achieve this global milestone, while Meloni has around 6 million followers on the platform.

On X, Modi has 106.8 million followers.

Prime Minister Modi is the world’s most-followed serving world leader on X. Globally, he is the fourth most-followed person on the platform after Elon Musk, Barack Obama and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, Meloni has 3.3 million X following.

Singer Justin Beiber and US President Donald Trump trail PM Modi on X.

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