Meme-makers poke fun at holidaymakers as roads leading to Manali jam-packed on Christmas eve

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 24

Social media meme-makers had a field day as the internet community didn’t miss the chance to poke the holidaymakers, who in a bid to have a relaxed long weekend in the lap of Himachal Pradesh’s hill station Manali, caught up by a massive traffic jam on Christmas eve.

On Sunday, a massive traffic jam was witnessed beyond Manali towards Sissu as a large number of tourists flocked to the hill station for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Taking a hilarious take on the situation, a social media user posted on ‘X’, formerly Twitter, “Bro got stuck in 2 hours deadly traffic In Bengaluru on Thursday. Booked a flight to Delhi on Friday and took a cab directly to Manali on Saturday. Bro still stuck in Deadly traffic in Manali on Sunday. Don't be like Bro”.

Bro got stuck in 2 hours deadly traffic In Bengaluru on Thursday.

Booked a flight to Delhi on Friday and took a cab directly to Manali on Saturday.

Bro still stuck in Deadly traffic in Manali on Sunday.

Don't be like Bro. — POOJA DUBEY (@poojavdubey) December 24, 2023

Another user, in a post in Hindi, said “Had gone to the mountains to seek solace, the trip ended in a traffic jam”.

Meanwhile, some more reactions by netizens:

Half of Insta/X is in Manali, the other half is in Goa. The remaining ones ie ME are watching their Instagram/WhatsApp stories in a bedsheet 🙄#Xmas #NewYear — 🆂🅰🅽🅹🆄 🆃🅷🅰🅺🆄🆁 (@GalOutOfControl) December 24, 2023

Delhi people visiting Manali and getting stuck in traffic pic.twitter.com/RrGg60LCjQ — Nocturnal Soul (@Mirage_gurrl) December 24, 2023

Delhi people going to Manali for NYE. pic.twitter.com/inDwHd09hl — Manya (@CSKian716) December 24, 2023

Bengaluru people visiting Manali and getting stuck in traffic pic.twitter.com/I6XDGBhVso — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 24, 2023

Bengaluru k Traffic mei se 2 ghante travel kar k Airport pahunch kar,plane pakad kar Manali k traffic jam mei fasne ki kya zaroorat thi 😂😂😂

Itna dur jaane ki kya zaroorat idhar so many roads to get stuck.

Dukh dard peeda 😂😭😭 — #SupernaturalForever (@Rajshri_luvSPN) December 24, 2023

#Manali #Social Media