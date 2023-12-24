Meme-makers poke fun at holidaymakers as roads leading to Manali jam-packed on Christmas eve

Chandigarh, December 24
Social media meme-makers had a field day as the internet community didn’t miss the chance to poke the holidaymakers, who in a bid to have a relaxed long weekend in the lap of Himachal Pradesh’s hill station Manali, caught up by a massive traffic jam on Christmas eve.
On Sunday, a massive traffic jam was witnessed beyond Manali towards Sissu as a large number of tourists flocked to the hill station for Christmas and New Year celebrations.
Taking a hilarious take on the situation, a social media user posted on ‘X’, formerly Twitter, “Bro got stuck in 2 hours deadly traffic In Bengaluru on Thursday. Booked a flight to Delhi on Friday and took a cab directly to Manali on Saturday. Bro still stuck in Deadly traffic in Manali on Sunday. Don't be like Bro”.
Bro got stuck in 2 hours deadly traffic In Bengaluru on Thursday.— POOJA DUBEY (@poojavdubey) December 24, 2023
Booked a flight to Delhi on Friday and took a cab directly to Manali on Saturday.
Bro still stuck in Deadly traffic in Manali on Sunday.
Don't be like Bro.
Another user, in a post in Hindi, said “Had gone to the mountains to seek solace, the trip ended in a traffic jam”.
पहाड़ों में सुकून ढूंढने गए थे, ट्रैफिक जाम में ट्रिप खत्म हो गई।।🥵🥵🥵🥵#Shimla #Manali #WinterVacations #Trip #Traffic #mountains pic.twitter.com/bKOERPMjeM— Rrajesh Baghel (@imbaghelrajesh) December 24, 2023
Meanwhile, some more reactions by netizens:
Half of Insta/X is in Manali, the other half is in Goa. The remaining ones ie ME are watching their Instagram/WhatsApp stories in a bedsheet 🙄#Xmas #NewYear— 🆂🅰🅽🅹🆄 🆃🅷🅰🅺🆄🆁 (@GalOutOfControl) December 24, 2023
Delhi people visiting Manali and getting stuck in traffic pic.twitter.com/RrGg60LCjQ— Nocturnal Soul (@Mirage_gurrl) December 24, 2023
Delhi people going to Manali for NYE. pic.twitter.com/inDwHd09hl— Manya (@CSKian716) December 24, 2023
Bengaluru people visiting Manali and getting stuck in traffic pic.twitter.com/I6XDGBhVso— Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 24, 2023
Bengaluru k Traffic mei se 2 ghante travel kar k Airport pahunch kar,plane pakad kar Manali k traffic jam mei fasne ki kya zaroorat thi 😂😂😂— #SupernaturalForever (@Rajshri_luvSPN) December 24, 2023
Itna dur jaane ki kya zaroorat idhar so many roads to get stuck.
Dukh dard peeda 😂😭😭
