 Meme-makers poke fun at holidaymakers as roads leading to Manali jam-packed on Christmas eve : The Tribune India

On Sunday, a massive traffic jam was witnessed beyond Manali towards Sissu

A massive traffic jam was witnessed beyond Manali towards Sissu as a large number of tourists flocked to the hill station, December 24, 2023. Photo: Jai Kumar



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 24

Social media meme-makers had a field day as the internet community didn’t miss the chance to poke the holidaymakers, who in a bid to have a relaxed long weekend in the lap of Himachal Pradesh’s hill station Manali, caught up by a massive traffic jam on Christmas eve.

On Sunday, a massive traffic jam was witnessed beyond Manali towards Sissu as a large number of tourists flocked to the hill station for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Taking a hilarious take on the situation, a social media user posted on ‘X’, formerly Twitter, “Bro got stuck in 2 hours deadly traffic In Bengaluru on Thursday. Booked a flight to Delhi on Friday and took a cab directly to Manali on Saturday. Bro still stuck in Deadly traffic in Manali on Sunday. Don't be like Bro”.

Another user, in a post in Hindi, said “Had gone to the mountains to seek solace, the trip ended in a traffic jam”.

Meanwhile, some more reactions by netizens:

#Manali #Social Media


