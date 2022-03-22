Memes on Zomato instant food bombard Twitter after 10-minute arrival delivery announcement

Chandigarh, March 22
Founder and CEO of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal, on Monday, said that they would soon begin with 10-minute food delivery.
Deepinder Goyal on Twitter said that they would start the service in Gurugram next month. Then came the backlash as the announcement on the social media was labeled as "unnecessary" and potentially dangerous for the company's delivery partners.
However, Zomato's statement began with the promise that it would not put pressure on delivery partners to deliver food quicker.
Somewhere in the T&C will be catches, lots of them! And no guarantee of sending you hot food, or even cooked food. And 10— Ajay Awtaney (@LiveFromALounge) March 22, 2022
Mins will be to the gate, not to the door. And then it will become 10-15 mins, and then they will become peak pricing and what not. https://t.co/rbHZ4ciXUx
"We do not put any pressure on delivery partners to deliver food faster. Nor do we penalise delivery partners for late deliveries. The delivery partners are not informed of the promised time of delivery," Mr Goyal's statement read.
In spite of the assurance, Zomato’s 10-minute instant delivery statement was brutally trolled on the social media.
Situation at #Zomato right now !😂👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/OaQF2KmDry— Thanos Pandit ™ (@Thanos_pandith) March 22, 2022
. @deepigoyal: 10 mins sounds amazing as a customer. But honestly this would surely make your delivery staff tense and reckless..— Jiten Jain (@jiten_jain) March 21, 2022
Am sure, 30 mins is worth waiting for delicious food arriving at our doorsteps 🍺⏩🍟 https://t.co/8EfKKHNkPt
Recieved in 10 minutes from @zomato— XiJinping (@PresidentCCP1) March 21, 2022
Thank you @deepigoyal for such a fast delviery #Zomato pic.twitter.com/koWLeaKhQx
#Zomato riders after knowing that Zomato Instant is here pic.twitter.com/s4C1khQfWl— Kabhi Khushi Mostly Gham (@khushi_kundnani) March 21, 2022
#Zomato Delivery Partner on it's way with 10 minutes order. pic.twitter.com/2LVAefXTzV— Ispider Man (@Alone_Mastt) March 21, 2022
From now onwards stay away from #Zomato riders. pic.twitter.com/PwqEhv7EeI— Amul Joshi (@amul_joshi) March 21, 2022
10 minutes is too long for delivery. I want my food before I order it. @zomato— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) March 22, 2022
#Zomato#ZomatoInstant— Grishma Shah (@Grishma89133825) March 21, 2022
Zomato guys delivering food in 10 mins be like pic.twitter.com/s8As5jAocN
Zomato 10 mins food delivery 😀#Zomato pic.twitter.com/qSsYCAeDnE— Debarghya Sil (@debarghyawrites) March 21, 2022
