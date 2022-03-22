Memes on Zomato instant food bombard Twitter after 10-minute arrival delivery announcement

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 22

Founder and CEO of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal, on Monday, said that they would soon begin with 10-minute food delivery.

Deepinder Goyal on Twitter said that they would start the service in Gurugram next month. Then came the backlash as the announcement on the social media was labeled as "unnecessary" and potentially dangerous for the company's delivery partners.

However, Zomato's statement began with the promise that it would not put pressure on delivery partners to deliver food quicker.

Somewhere in the T&C will be catches, lots of them! And no guarantee of sending you hot food, or even cooked food. And 10

Mins will be to the gate, not to the door. And then it will become 10-15 mins, and then they will become peak pricing and what not. https://t.co/rbHZ4ciXUx — Ajay Awtaney (@LiveFromALounge) March 22, 2022

"We do not put any pressure on delivery partners to deliver food faster. Nor do we penalise delivery partners for late deliveries. The delivery partners are not informed of the promised time of delivery," Mr Goyal's statement read.

In spite of the assurance, Zomato’s 10-minute instant delivery statement was brutally trolled on the social media.

. @deepigoyal: 10 mins sounds amazing as a customer. But honestly this would surely make your delivery staff tense and reckless..



Am sure, 30 mins is worth waiting for delicious food arriving at our doorsteps 🍺⏩🍟 https://t.co/8EfKKHNkPt — Jiten Jain (@jiten_jain) March 21, 2022

#Zomato riders after knowing that Zomato Instant is here pic.twitter.com/s4C1khQfWl — Kabhi Khushi Mostly Gham (@khushi_kundnani) March 21, 2022

#Zomato Delivery Partner on it's way with 10 minutes order. pic.twitter.com/2LVAefXTzV — Ispider Man (@Alone_Mastt) March 21, 2022

From now onwards stay away from #Zomato riders. pic.twitter.com/PwqEhv7EeI — Amul Joshi (@amul_joshi) March 21, 2022

10 minutes is too long for delivery. I want my food before I order it. @zomato — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) March 22, 2022