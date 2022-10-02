Mercedes India CEO Martin Schwenk takes auto-rickshaw ride after his luxurious S-Class gets stuck in Pune traffic; 'Welcome to India', reacts Internet

New Delhi, October 2

Even the top executive of a luxury car brand could require an auto-rickshaw to reach his destination -- this came true for Martin Schwenk, the Chief Executive Officer of Mercedes-Benz India, after he got stuck in Pune's traffic jam recently.

Stuck in traffic, Schwenk stepped out of his Mercedes S-Class car, walked for a few kilometres and took an auto-rickshaw, he narrated in an Instagram post.

Sharing a picture, Schwenk wrote, "If your S-class is stuck in traffic on the wonderful Pune roads - what do you do? Maybe getting off the car, start walking for a few kms and then grabbing a rickshaw?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Schwenk (@martins_masala)

The post went viral on social media with a few users asking him about his experience of taking an auto-rickshaw.

A user wrote, "Well, lucky you. Not everyone is fortunate enough to find an auto-rickshaw driver who agrees to take you to your destination."

Another user wrote, "I would still sit in the S-Class and enjoy its rich comfort even with the traffic."

Schwenk has been associated with the brand since 2006. He became the CEO of Mercedes-Benz India in 2018. IANS

#Instagram