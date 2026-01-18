DT
Home / Trending / “Met Will Smith, performed before Coldplay”: Sonakshi Sinha joins viral '2026 is the New 2016' trend

“Met Will Smith, performed before Coldplay”: Sonakshi Sinha joins viral '2026 is the New 2016' trend

Actor revisits her action-packed 2016 with throwback photos and videos, sharing career highlights and personal milestones on Instagram

ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 01:34 PM Jan 18, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Sonakshi Sinha with Will Smith (Photo/instagram/@aslisona)
The latest trend '2026 is the new 2016' seems to be now all over Bollywood, and actor Sonakshi Sinha is the latest to join it.

The 'Dabangg' actress, on Sunday, went down memory lane and shared a long, fun post on Instagram, taking fans back to what her life looked like 10 years ago in 2016.

Sonakshi posted a mix of old photos and videos from that year. Each picture showed a special moment from her work, travel, and personal life. Along with the pictures, she wrote a long note listing everything she did in 2016, from films and music to weddings, world records, and big stage shows.

The caption of her post read, "016 - LETS GOOOO! 1/2 - Action movie star feels for Akira!!! 3 - sang a song and shot a cool music video for Akira again. 4 - secret agent in Force 2. Action saga continues! 5/6 - let’s get @smehraa married! P.s: kalire dont work, it took me 8 long years after it fell on me to get married. 7 - we set a Guiness world record on highest number on nails painted in a minute and here i am with @itssoezi today!! 8 - met my favourite actor @willsmith! 9/10 - performed at the Global Citizen stage just before Coldplay. Yup, read that again. 11 - football anyone? 12 - got this one married as well @tamil_table ... my first full on Goan wedding!!! 13 - hadn't met @iamzahero yet so spent my days painting and waiting for my hero to come into my life! 14 - so much love in Spain! Unforgettable! 15 - started shoot for one of my fav films - NOOR! 16 - random pic from a shoot with @rohanshrestha which i LOVE!!!! 17 - i think i was on a magazine cover every month that year." Take a look.

Her post quickly got attention from fans, who loved seeing how much she had done in one year. Many commented on how inspiring and fun her 2016 journey looked.

Sonakshi was last seen in Jatadhara, which released on November 7 in Hindi and Telugu.

