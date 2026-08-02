Military courtesy at Attari-Wagah border: Pakistani Ranger salutes Indian Army officer amid tensions

A video has been doing rounds on social media, purportedly from the Attari-Wagah border crossing, wherein a Pakistani Ranger is seen saluting a senior Indian Army officer during the daily ceremonial parade.

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The clip, which has sparked discussion on both sides of the border, shows spectators gathered near the gates during the routine ceremony. During the proceedings, a Pakistani Ranger is seen offering a formal military salute to an Indian Army officer standing across the border. The officer acknowledges the gesture with a courteous nod.

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The moment has resonated with many online users, particularly against the backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions and recent military confrontations along the Line of Control (LoC).

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While such gestures are not legally mandated, defence experts note that military traditions and protocol often require displays of professional courtesy and mutual respect during joint border ceremonies, flag meetings and other official interactions between armed forces.

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Netizens react:

A user wrote, "It's not about India or Pakistan...it's about men in uniform...the respect for seniors."

Another reacted, "This is purely about respecting the uniform." A third commented: "Protocol takes precedence over politics at such junctures."

Another individual explained the significance of the exchange: "It reflects sheer professionalism. Salute is offered for the sake of rank and uniform, not the country. As the Indian officer was of higher rank, hence, he didn't salute in return but acknowledged the younger one with a nod."

(Although the video has been going viral on social media sites, The Tribune independently cannot verify the exact date of the video)