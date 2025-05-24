DT
PT
Home / Trending / Miss England leaves Miss World pageant midway due to ‘family issue’, say organisers

PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 07:51 PM May 24, 2025 IST
Milla Magee, Miss England 2024 and one of the contestants in the ongoing Miss World 2025 pageant. Photo: Instagram/ @milla.magee__
Milla Magee, Miss England 2024 and one of the contestants in the ongoing Miss World 2025 pageant, has withdrawn midway due to a “reported” family emergency involving her mother’s health, the organisers said on Saturday.

Following her departure, Charlotte Grant, the first runner-up of Miss England, stepped in to represent her country. She arrived in India on Wednesday and has since been warmly welcomed into the Miss World sisterhood.

“Earlier this month, Milla Magee requested to leave the competition due to a reported family emergency involving her mother’s health. As a mother and grandmother herself, Julia Morley CBE, Chairwoman of Miss World, responded to Milla’s situation with compassion and immediately arranged her return to England, placing the well-being of the contestant and her family first,” a statement from the organisers said.

Citing some UK media reports, Julia Morley said the statements allegedly made by Magee regarding her experience in India are “false and defamatory”.

“These claims are completely unfounded and inconsistent with the reality of her time with us,” Morley said.

In response, the Miss World Organisation is releasing unedited videos recorded during Milla’s stay in India, in which she expresses gratitude, joy, and appreciation for the experience. These videos reflect her own words and sentiments, and serve as a direct contradiction to the recent false narratives, the statement said.

Miss World remains committed to truth, dignity, and the values of “Beauty With a Purpose”, it added.

The Miss World 2025 pageant kicked off with a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on May 10 and will continue until May 31.

