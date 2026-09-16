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Home / Trending / Miss Universe India finalist Umanga Kumawat resumes Google job days after pageant in Jaipur

Miss Universe India finalist Umanga Kumawat resumes Google job days after pageant in Jaipur

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:02 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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A still from the video posted by Umanga Kumawat on Instagram
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Days after competing in the Miss Universe India 2026 national finale, finalist Umanga Kumawat has returned to her corporate job as a Google Cloud engineer in Bengaluru, offering followers a glimpse of her life after the pageant.

Umanga, who represented Madhya Pradesh at the national pageant, was among the Top 20 contestants in a field of 52 finalists. Kerala’s Kaziah Liz Mejia won the national title at the August 23 finale in Jaipur.

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On September 14, Umanga shared a one-minute “day in my life” video from Google’s Bengaluru campus, showing how she has resumed her regular work routine after the pageant.

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The video captures a typical workday, including a gym session, emails, meetings, lunch, coffee and work at her desk.

Her day begins around 9:30 am, with the first task being choosing an outfit. She opts for a black top paired with bright red trousers before picking up her laptop sleeve, backpack and earbuds and heading to Google’s Bengaluru campus.

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At 10:30 am, Umanga heads to the company’s wellness centre, where she starts with a treadmill session before doing stretches and leg exercises. After a quick outfit check, she switches to work mode.

By 12:30 pm, the pageant finalist is back at her desk, with her laptop open, notebook beside her and documents spread out.

Lunch comes at 2:10 pm. The Google cafeteria offers biryani, fruits and dessert, but Umanga opts for a bowl of noodle soup and greens. She returns to her desk by 3 pm.

Around 4:30 pm, she moves to a quieter lounge with large windows overlooking the campus. At 5:30 pm, she takes a coffee break, visits the tea and coffee area and orders a hot drink from the kiosk before heading towards the elevator as her workday comes to an end.

While beauty pageant contestants often pursue modelling, films or other public-facing careers after competitions, Umanga is balancing her corporate career with her interests outside work.

Her post-pageant routine has drawn attention online, offering a glimpse of an alternative path after a national beauty pageant—returning to a technology career while continuing to pursue her passion for pageantry.

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