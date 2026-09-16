Miss Universe India finalist Umanga Kumawat resumes Google job days after pageant in Jaipur

Days after competing in the Miss Universe India 2026 national finale, finalist Umanga Kumawat has returned to her corporate job as a Google Cloud engineer in Bengaluru, offering followers a glimpse of her life after the pageant.

Umanga, who represented Madhya Pradesh at the national pageant, was among the Top 20 contestants in a field of 52 finalists. Kerala’s Kaziah Liz Mejia won the national title at the August 23 finale in Jaipur.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Umanga Kumawat (@umanga_kumawat)

On September 14, Umanga shared a one-minute “day in my life” video from Google’s Bengaluru campus, showing how she has resumed her regular work routine after the pageant.

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The video captures a typical workday, including a gym session, emails, meetings, lunch, coffee and work at her desk.

Her day begins around 9:30 am, with the first task being choosing an outfit. She opts for a black top paired with bright red trousers before picking up her laptop sleeve, backpack and earbuds and heading to Google’s Bengaluru campus.

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At 10:30 am, Umanga heads to the company’s wellness centre, where she starts with a treadmill session before doing stretches and leg exercises. After a quick outfit check, she switches to work mode.

By 12:30 pm, the pageant finalist is back at her desk, with her laptop open, notebook beside her and documents spread out.

Lunch comes at 2:10 pm. The Google cafeteria offers biryani, fruits and dessert, but Umanga opts for a bowl of noodle soup and greens. She returns to her desk by 3 pm.

Around 4:30 pm, she moves to a quieter lounge with large windows overlooking the campus. At 5:30 pm, she takes a coffee break, visits the tea and coffee area and orders a hot drink from the kiosk before heading towards the elevator as her workday comes to an end.

While beauty pageant contestants often pursue modelling, films or other public-facing careers after competitions, Umanga is balancing her corporate career with her interests outside work.

Her post-pageant routine has drawn attention online, offering a glimpse of an alternative path after a national beauty pageant—returning to a technology career while continuing to pursue her passion for pageantry.