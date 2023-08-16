Mob thrash boy at Mumbai railway station while chanting religious slogans

PTI

Mumbai, August 16

A 16-year-old boy of minority community was allegedly beaten up by a group of persons amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', after he was caught boarding an express train at Bandra railway terminus here with a teenage girl, who they claimed was kidnapped by him, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on July 21, but came to light when its video went viral on social media on Tuesday, the police said.

The boy as well as the girl, who is 17-year-old, are residents of Ambarnath in neighbouring Thane district, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

"The incident took place on July 21, when the boy and girl were caught by a group. The girl's family members had earlier lodged a complaint of her kidnapping in Ambarnath. After coming to know that the boy and the girl are at the Bandra railway terminus, a group of around a dozen people reached the spot and started assaulting the boy amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans," another police official said.

They bashed up the boy and dragged him out of the railway station by pulling his hair, he said.

"Someone from the spot captured the incident on his mobile phone camera, and the video went viral on social media on Tuesday, following which the local police as well as the GRP swung into action and launched a probe," the official said.

After assaulting the boy, the group members took him to Nirmal Nagar police station located in Bandra East. But as the kidnapping case of the girl was registered in Ambarnath, he was handed over to the police there, he said.

An official of Nirmal Nagar police station said since the incident of assault occurred in the railway station premises, the GRP was informed about it for a probe. "We have made a station diary entry in connection with the incident," he said.

An official of the GRP's Bandra unit said, "We have identified the assaulted boy and contacted his family members. We have asked them to lodge a formal complaint with us against those who attacked him so that we can register a case and initiate a probe." The people who assaulted the boy can be clearly seen in the video, he said.

