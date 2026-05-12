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Home / Trending / 'Modi ji ne bola hai, karna padega': Netizens hilariously back PM's 'work from home' advice to tackle gas crisis

'Modi ji ne bola hai, karna padega': Netizens hilariously back PM's 'work from home' advice to tackle gas crisis

The PM also suggested using car pools and metros, along with advising Indians not to buy gold for a while

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:36 AM May 12, 2026 IST
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‘When Modi Ji Says, We Listen’ and ‘This is the least I can do for my country’ — these were some of the sentiments that flooded social media as soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to take certain steps in order to survive amid the ongoing global gas crisis.

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Addressing the issue of full-blown fuel shortage due to attack by the US and Israel on Isreal for the entire world, the Prime Minister — during a Telangana BJP rally in Hyderabad on Sunday — appealed to Indians to take several steps in order to maintain stability. One of those was opting for ‘Work From Home’ to save fuel. And what more could people ask for considering the rise in ‘toxic workplace’ incidents on a daily basis as per endless social media posts and headlines.

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In no time the Internet users turned the moment into a meme fest. From memes on people celebrating the idea to jokes on ‘toxic companies’ losing it, you name it, and the reactions had all kinds of creativity.

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Netizens quickly began to comment on how they ‘need to listen’ to PM Modi and ‘ditch Work From Office’.

The PM, on the other hand, also suggested using car pools and metros, along with advising Indians not to buy gold for a while, or plan an overseas trip or overseas destination weddings.

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Here’s how the Internet reacted:

@The90sArtist/X

“I have done my part. Did you do yours?”

“Hi Sir,

This is to inform you that I will be working from home till 10th May 2027, as per the request made by our PM Modi to support the work- from-home initiative for the next one year.

This is the least I can do for my country,” the text read.

“Modiji: Amidst global energy crisis, we should revive work from home culture. Narayana Murthy,” wrote another.

“Software engineers after knowing PM said bring back work from home culture. Sabhi software engineers me khushi ki lehar he,” another read.

“When your company completely scrapped ‘Work from Home’ policy but you are backed by Modi ji,” a post read.

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