“Modi ji, please help”: 5-year-old’s letter on Bengaluru’s traffic woes goes viral

In a heartwarming moment that has captured the Internet’s attention, a five-year-old girl’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone viral.

Shared by her father Abhiroop Chatterjee on X (formerly Twitter), the post has already garnered over 5,94,000 views so far.

The letter expresses her concerns about heavy traffic and poor road conditions that make her late for school.

The letter in the post read: "Narendra Modi ji, there is a lot of traffic. We get late to school and office. The road is very bad. Please help."

Her father captioned the post saying, "PM is visiting Bangalore. My 5-year-old girl sees it as her chance to finally fix traffic."

With a simple yet earnest plea for help, she highlights the daily challenges faced by students and officegoers.

Soon, the comments section was flooded with reactions.

A user wrote, “I hope he meets your daughter and her wish comes true,” another wrote, “Loved the innocence and efforts.”

Meanwhile, there were some who shared their own frustrations as well.

“I literally got almost killed because of the roads from Koramangala to Indiranagar. I pay Rs 3 lakh as income tax, and all I get are roads like the highway to hell,” one individual commented.

An impressed user remarked, “I must congratulate you, sir, on your brilliant daughter writing in cursive English with perfect spelling and grammar before starting LKG. Next Google CEO?”.