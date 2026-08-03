An Italian makeover to Parle's iconic Melody candy? What more could the Internet ask for.

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The limited-edition Tiramisu-flavoured Melody that’s not only a playful nod to the viral "#Melodi" trend, but also a clever way of celebrating the friendship between India and Italy.

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The launch had first caught attention after an Instagram post by the handle palateportraits.

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For those of you who don’t understand the hype, the term "#Melodi" emerged in 2023 after social media users combined the names of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Apparently, the trend went through the roof when both leaders acknowledged it themselves during the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai. Giorgia Meloni posted a selfie with PM Modi on social media using the caption "#Melodi."

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The packaging also carries the theme of "celebrating India-Italy friendship," making the connection impossible to miss.

Launched on Friendship Day (August 2), the special edition is currently available exclusively on Blinkit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyal kamdar✨ (@palateportraits)

Netizens react:

A user wrote, "Modi ji ‘s new favourite."

Another commented: "Melody knew what they were about to do." A third reacted, "When the Marketing, Product Dev, Services and Leadership teams are all in sync."

"Melody: ek Prem katha" an individual joked.

"Now this is what I call using an opportunity in the best possible way. They used the hype for their own good, but also for the greater good somehow," another comment read.