 Modi's 33-year-old picture with Murli Manohar Joshi goes viral as PM begins his 45-hour-long meditation in Kanyakumari : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Trending
  • Modi's 33-year-old picture with Murli Manohar Joshi goes viral as PM begins his 45-hour-long meditation in Kanyakumari

Modi's 33-year-old picture with Murli Manohar Joshi goes viral as PM begins his 45-hour-long meditation in Kanyakumari

It is said that Swami Vivekananda after wandering across the country meditated here for three days and attained a vision for a developed India

Modi's 33-year-old picture with Murli Manohar Joshi goes viral as PM begins his 45-hour-long meditation in Kanyakumari

PM Narendra Modi meditates at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, where Swami Vivekananda had mediated. Photo: PMO



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 31

Clad in a dhoti and a white shawl, Prime Minister Narendra Mod began his 45-hour-long meditation at the famed Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari on Thursday evening.

PM Modi meditates in Kanyakumari. Photo: PMO

M Modi prayed at the temple and circumambulated the 'garbhagriha'. Priests performed a special 'arthi' and he was given temple 'prasad' that included a shawl and a framed photograph of the presiding deity of the temple. The Prime Minister would be at Vivekananda Rock Memorial for three days from till June 1 and meditate there for 45 hours at the meditation hall of the Rock Memorial.

Ahead of PM Modi's visit to down south, his 33-year-old pictures from the iconic spot surfaced on social media and took the netizens by storm.

The pictures dated December 11, 1991, are from Ekta Yatra that commenced from the iconic Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari and ended in Kashmir.

In the viral pictures, all the ‘Ekta Yatris' including Narendra Modi and party veteran Dr Murli Manohar Joshi can be seen circumambulating the statue of Swami Vivekananda to pay their respects.

Notably, the Ekta Yatra, also termed as the Unity March was launched in December 1991 from Kanyakumari and culminated on January 26, 1992, with the hoisting of the national flag in Srinagar.

The Ekta Yatra was led by veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi while Narendra Modi, then a BJP worker, served as a key pivot in organising the march.

The goal of the Yatra was to send a strong message to the world that India would stand firm and united against the forces of terror. The journey spanning 14 states resonated deeply with the people and showed the country's unwavering commitment to national unity.

The Rock Memorial monument was built to pay tribute to the Hindu philosopher-saint.

It is said that Swami Vivekananda after wandering across the country meditated here for three days and attained a vision for a developed India.

PM Modi had undertaken a similar spiritual journey after the culmination of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. His visit to Uttarakhand after the high-octane campaign and meditation inside a cave near the Kedarnath shrine drew global headlines.

With IANS/PTI inputs

About The Author

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Army, police clash in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara police station: 3 Lt Colonels among 16 booked

2
India

Modi first PM to 'lower dignity' of public discourse, says Manmohan Singh

3
Punjab

PM Modi invokes Guru Ravidas, calls Hoshiarpur ’Chotti Kashi’ and ‘tapobhoomi’ of the Guru

4
Trending

In viral video, Indian soldiers defeat Chinese troops in ‘tug of war’; internet can’t keep calm

5
Punjab

‘Remove Modi ghataghat, your engines will move khatakhat’: Rahul Gandhi in Punjab's SBS Nagar

6
India

Police complaint filed against PM Modi over Mahatma Gandhi remarks

7
India

PM Modi begins ‘dhyan’ at Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial

8
J & K

22 dead, 57 injured as bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras falls into gorge in Jammu

9
Delhi

Excise case: ED opposes Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s bail applications; hearing on interim bail plea on June 1

10
India

Southwest monsoon sets in early over Kerala, northeast

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Donald Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony

Donald Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony

The Biden Harris Campaign says no one is above the law while...

Prajwal Revanna arrested on his returns from Germany in sex video case; to be produced before special court today

Prajwal Revanna interrogated by SIT after arrest on his return from Germany in sex video case

Revanna will be taken for medical examination before being p...

Prajwal Revanna ‘exploited’ women; it’s all-women police team that arrests him at Bengaluru airport

Prajwal Revanna ‘exploited’ women; it’s all-women police team that arrests him at Bengaluru airport

Soon after he alights from the plane from Munich in Germany,...

Modi's 33-year-old picture with Murli Manohar Joshi goes viral as PM begins his 45-hour-long meditation in Kanyakumari

Modi's 33-year-old picture with Murli Manohar Joshi goes viral as PM begins his 45-hour-long meditation in Kanyakumari

It is said that Swami Vivekananda after wandering across the...

Major Radhika Sen’s service is true credit to United Nations as a whole: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Major Radhika Sen’s service is true credit to United Nations as a whole: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Guterres thanks Major Sen and all peacekeepers for their ser...


Cities

View All

Candidates make last-ditch efforts as campaigning ends

Candidates make last-ditch efforts as campaigning ends

INDIA bloc an alliance to protect ‘parivar’, ‘bhrashtachar’: Nadda

Political leaders have neither will nor interest in addressing green concerns: Pingalwara chief

DC office sends notice for absence from poll duty to dead employee

No point in voting for party with uncertain future: BJP spokesperson

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Padyatras mark last day of campaigning

Padyatras mark last day of campaigning

4K cops to be deployed on polling day

Chandigarh employees to get flats at 2008 rates, rules High Court

INDIA VOTES 2024: Tandon winds up election campaign with padyatra

Tewari holds ‘Save Constitution’ march

Govt to move SC to get ‘rightful’ share of water from Haryana

Government to move SC to get ‘rightful’ share of water from Haryana

Fire at Noida residential society market

BJP Mahila Morcha activists protest outside Atishi’s home

Mothers unite to shield children from addictive electronic devices

Delhi High Court junks plea to disqualify Modi from contesting LS elections

Campaigning ends, over to voters now

Campaigning ends, over to voters now

16,01,826 to cast votes at 1,963 booths in Hoshiarpur

Modi cites Kashi connect to woo SC voters

Canada deportation case accused Mishra sentenced to three-year jail

CPM’s Yechury targets BJP over ‘bulldozer rajneeti’

Now, it’s over to electorate

Now, it’s over to electorate

Post-poll, AAP may join hands with Congress in state as well: Arora

Rape victim protesting against Bains thrashed by group

Candidates make last-ditch efforts to lure voters

Gajjanmajra family goes full steam in canvassing for GP

Decisive moment: Amarinder exhorts people to vote for BJP

Decisive moment: Amarinder exhorts people to vote for BJP

Kejriwal makes last-ditch effort to woo state voters

Dry day declared; police, excise teams to check liquor inflow

Politics takes centre stage at ‘pind di satth’

Polling day arrangements complete in Fatehgarh Sahib