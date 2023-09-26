 Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik flaunts her fully grown baby bump in black bodysuit : The Tribune India

  • Trending
  • Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik flaunts her fully grown baby bump in black bodysuit

Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik flaunts her fully grown baby bump in black bodysuit

Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik flaunts her fully grown baby bump in black bodysuit


ANI

Mumbai, September 26

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is currently enjoying the most special phase of her life.

On Monday, she dropped a couple of pictures from her preggers diaries in which she could be seen flaunting her fully-grown baby bump.

Taking to Instagram, Rubina shared the post which she captioned, “Mamacado#vibes”.

In the pictures, she could be seen flaunting her pregnancy glow and donning a black body suit.

Soon after she dropped the pictures, her friends and fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Hottest mumma”, a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “May your future be filled with new experiences, joy, much love, and happiness.” A user wrote, “beautiful mumma.”

Rubina recently confirmed that she and her husband Abhinav Shukla are expecting their first child together.

Taking to Instagram, Rubina dropped a string of images from her recent vacation with Abhinav. In the pictures, Rubina is seen flaunting her baby bump in a black outfit.

"We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating , got married and now will do AS A FAMILY welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon," she captioned the post.

Rubina and Abhinav recently marked their fifth wedding anniversary. In an Instagram post, Abhinav attributed the successful five years of their marriage to the blessings of Mahadev.

He wrote, "With the blessings of Mahadev its 5 years ! Same trek where i had planned on proposing her! #churdhar @rubinadilaik together, stronger, fitter & younger ! Oh BTW thats sunscreen on my beard." Abhinav and Rubina became the talk of the town with their stint on 'Bigg Boss 14'. The two had revealed on the show that they were on the verge of getting a divorce when they decided to give their relationship a chance and entered the 14th season of 'Bigg Boss'. Their innings on the show helped them resolve their differences and they later came out as a happily married couple.

#Instagram #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

2
Haryana

Gurugram to implement GRAP rules from October 1 to check pollution, says senior civic official

3
Haryana

Burglars break into bank in Haryana’s Ambala, cut open lockers, decamp with jewellery, other valuables

4
Entertainment

Priyanka welcomes 'Jiju' Raghav Chadha to Chopra family, calls Parineeti 'most beautiful bride'

5
World

Canada issues fresh travel advisory; asks its citizens in India to 'stay vigilant and exercise caution' in context of recent developments

6
Sports

Asian Games: India clinch gold as sensational Titas blows away Sri Lanka in women’s cricket final

7
India

Canadian Sikh protests outside Indian mission in Toronto off to a muted start

8
Chandigarh

Head of AFT’s Chandigarh Bench transferred; Bar terms it an assault on judicial independence

9
Business

India’s first green hydrogen-run bus that emits just water unveiled

10
Punjab

Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against wanted Khalistani leader Karanvir Singh

Don't Miss

View All
‘Students mustn’t go to Canada till they’ve Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee’
Jalandhar

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress
Science Technology

World’s largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed
Trending

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed

Amid India-Canada row, students’ immigration not directly affected
Amritsar

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Top News

Punjab Police issue lookout notice against Manpreet Badal in corruption case

Punjab Vigilance Bureau issues lookout notice against Manpreet Badal in corruption case

Teams conducting raids to arrest the BJP leader

Jaishankar meets UN leadership, discusses India's G20 Presidency, UNSC reforms

Jaishankar meets UN leadership, discusses India's G20 Presidency, UNSC reforms

Jaishankar meets UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and P...

In updated travel advisory, Canada asks citizens to 'remain vigilant' after killing of Nijjar

In updated travel advisory, Canada asks citizens to 'remain vigilant' in wake of diplomatic row

Canadian Sikhs stage protests against Indian government over Nijjar killing

Canadian Sikhs stage protests against Indian government over Nijjar killing

Canada is home to about 770,000 Sikhs - the highest populati...

It's critical Canada's Nijjar case probe proceeds, perpetrators brought to justice: US

It's critical Canada's Nijjar case probe proceeds, perpetrators brought to justice: US

Canada has alleged that Indian authorities were behind Nijja...


Cities

View All

Father, son shot dead by inebriated relative

Father, son shot dead by inebriated relative

Security beefed up ahead of Northern Zonal Council meet

SGPC holds online meeting of Int'l Sikh Advisory Board

Contaminated water supply, choked sewer irk residents

NZC meeting: Bhagwant Mann takes stock of meet arrangements in Amritsar

Manpreet used his political clout to purchase plots, claims Vigilance

Manpreet Badal used his political clout to purchase plots, claims Punjab Vigilance Bureau

Women protest for Rs 1,000 poll promise in Bathinda

Police 'brutality' against lawyer: Muktsar SP, CIA in-charge among 6 booked

Manpreet Badal booked in Bathinda land-purchase case, Vigilance Bureau raids Muktsar village house of ex-finance minister

Two detained in ex-Finance Minister’s plot purchase case

MC orders chargesheets against 3 erring officers

Chandigarh MC orders chargesheets against 3 erring officers

Property 'grab' case: 5-member panel report led to reinstatement of Chandigarh cops

Panjab University issue to crop up at zonal council meeting

Zirakpur: 4-ft-deep pit on VIP Road claims biker’s life

India-Canada row: Start NRI helpline for each district, says Mohali Dy Mayor

Atishi asks Education Dept to release funds

Atishi asks Education Dept to release funds

3 held for selling stolen cars using forged papers

AIIMS marks foundation day, minister hails journey

Govt offices no exception to municipal woes

Govt offices no exception to municipal woes

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

City resident nabbed with illegal weapons

Sidhupur Government Primary School building declared unsafe

Gang of vehicle lifters busted, 1 held

Ludhiana district emerges most preferred investment destination in Punjab

Ludhiana district emerges most preferred investment destination in Punjab

Minister: Civic body chief to probe overcharging at parking lots in Ludhiana

All govt hospitals to be fully automated soon, says Principal Secy

Man found dead in park not admitted to hospital: Probe

Ludhiana: ASI caught taking Rs 4K bribe

MC begins sterilisation of street dogs in city

MC begins sterilisation of street dogs in city

Patiala: House of Gurcharan Singh Tohra’s kin ‘attacked’, probe underway

Front seeks withdrawal of fee for hard copies of certificates

Businessmen hit by shifting of bus stand

College observes awareness week