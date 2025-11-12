‘Moment ho gaya!’: Watch Rohit Sharma’s viral mid-workout dance during this couple’s wedding shoot

Rohit Sharma is making headlines this week not for his powerful striking but for a heartwarming, spontaneous gesture during a private workout session. A video of the cricketer surprising a couple during their wedding photoshoot has quickly gone viral on social media.

The 38-year-old former India captain was in a hotel gym in Mumbai when he spotted a couple posing for pre-wedding photographs in the garden outside his window. In a characteristic display of his vibrant personality, Sharma paused his training, turned up a speaker, and played the popular Bollywood classic “Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai”.

Sharma then started dancing and waving, prompting the couple to cheer with glee. The groom was seen responding with folded hands in gratitude, while the bride expressed her astonishment, exclaiming in Marathi, “Yeh to moment ho gaya”.

This act is winning widespread praise online, where fans have referred to the moment as a “perfect Rohit moment,” appreciating the “wholesome energy”.