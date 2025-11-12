DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / ‘Moment ho gaya!’: Watch Rohit Sharma’s viral mid-workout dance during this couple’s wedding shoot

‘Moment ho gaya!’: Watch Rohit Sharma’s viral mid-workout dance during this couple’s wedding shoot

Sharma paused his training, turned up a speaker, and played the popular Bollywood classic ‘Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai’

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:55 PM Nov 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Video grabs via X
Advertisement

Rohit Sharma is making headlines this week not for his powerful striking but for a heartwarming, spontaneous gesture during a private workout session. A video of the cricketer surprising a couple during their wedding photoshoot has quickly gone viral on social media.

Advertisement

The 38-year-old former India captain was in a hotel gym in Mumbai when he spotted a couple posing for pre-wedding photographs in the garden outside his window. In a characteristic display of his vibrant personality, Sharma paused his training, turned up a speaker, and played the popular Bollywood classic “Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai”.

Advertisement

Sharma then started dancing and waving, prompting the couple to cheer with glee. The groom was seen responding with folded hands in gratitude, while the bride expressed her astonishment, exclaiming in Marathi, “Yeh to moment ho gaya”.

Advertisement

This act is winning widespread praise online, where fans have referred to the moment as a “perfect Rohit moment,” appreciating the “wholesome energy”.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts