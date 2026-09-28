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Home / Trending / Monkey business after all? 'Drunk' monkey found passed out in Jharkhand wine shop

Monkey business after all? 'Drunk' monkey found passed out in Jharkhand wine shop

The video also shows an empty alcohol bottle with its cap removed, suggesting that the animal may have opened the bottle and consumed the liquor

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:06 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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It is not everyday that you spot a seemingly 'drunk' monkey asleep among liquor boxes in a shop. Wait, what?

A bizarre video from Ormanjhi in Ranchi, Jharkhand, has gone viral on social media after showing an allegedly intoxicated monkey resting inside a wine shop.

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In the clip, a cameraperson enters the store and finds the monkey half-asleep on stacks of liquor boxes.

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The video also shows an empty alcohol bottle with its cap removed, suggesting that the animal may have opened the bottle and consumed the liquor before dozing off inside the shop.

According to the video, a rescue team was later called to the spot and safely removed the monkey. The unusual incident quickly went viral, drawing widespread reactions online.

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“A monkey entered a wine shop in Ranchi’s Ormanjhi, allegedly drank alcohol from a bottle and then fell asleep inside the shop. A rescue team arrived and safely removed the unexpected customer,” the post read.

The post was shared on X (formerly Twitter), by the handle ‘MeghUpdates’.

Netizens react:

“Hats off to the shopkeepers they allowed him. Who knows what trouble this poor folk is going through. Kidding. I hope the animal is safe,” a user said.

“Monkey can’t open the lid of the bottle, I am sure it was someone who made him drink the alcohol and later claimed it was Monkey who drank it,” another reacted.

“Imagine being the rescue team called for drunk monkey removal,” added another person. “In the animal realm, he might have been triggered by his past tendencies in human life,” added another. “Who broke the heart of this poor fellow?” joked another.

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