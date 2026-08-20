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Home / Trending / Monkey steals Rs 42,105 in Ayodhya, police use 'banana trick' to recover the amount

Monkey steals Rs 42,105 in Ayodhya, police use 'banana trick' to recover the amount

The local police decided that trying to catch or frighten the monkey would only make matters worse

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:35 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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In an unusual turn of events in Ayodhya, a monkey reportedly grabbed Rs 42,105 belonging to a woman in the Civil Lines area under Kotwali Nagar police station.

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However, the police was able to recover the entire amount—but not how you think. Apparently, officers used a simple 'banana trick' to distract the monkey.

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Anju Devi was left in a rather difficult situation when a monkey took possession of her money. Despite several attempts, the animal continued to hold on to it.

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Meanwhile, the local police decided that trying to catch or frighten the monkey would only make matters worse.

Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar, Sub-Inspector Pankaj Singh, Head Constable Kuldeep Yadav and Constable Ankit reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.

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Rather than confronting the monkey, the officers offered it a banana. And guess what? The tactic worked.

As soon as the animal became focused on eating the fruit, the policemen quietly retrieved the cash.

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