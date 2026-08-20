Monkey steals Rs 42,105 in Ayodhya, police use 'banana trick' to recover the amount

In an unusual turn of events in Ayodhya, a monkey reportedly grabbed Rs 42,105 belonging to a woman in the Civil Lines area under Kotwali Nagar police station.

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However, the police was able to recover the entire amount—but not how you think. Apparently, officers used a simple 'banana trick' to distract the monkey.

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Anju Devi was left in a rather difficult situation when a monkey took possession of her money. Despite several attempts, the animal continued to hold on to it.

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Meanwhile, the local police decided that trying to catch or frighten the monkey would only make matters worse.

Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar, Sub-Inspector Pankaj Singh, Head Constable Kuldeep Yadav and Constable Ankit reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.

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Rather than confronting the monkey, the officers offered it a banana. And guess what? The tactic worked.

As soon as the animal became focused on eating the fruit, the policemen quietly retrieved the cash.